ENG Vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 2nd ODI Live

England are all set to face Ireland in the second match of the three-match ODI series. The match between the two teams will be played at the Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday, August 1 at 6:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our ENG vs IRE Dream11 prediction, ENG vs IRE Dream11 team and ENG vs IRE Dream11 top picks.
Ireland will be looking to give a much stronger fight this time around after failing to show up in the first ODI. Ireland managed to score just 172 in the first innings, with Curtis Campher leading their charts with an unbeaten 59. David Willey was the star of the show when it came to England’s bowling efforts, picking up five wickets in the contest. The low total was swiftly chased down by England with Sam Billings leading the chase and Eoin Morgan finishing the game with a six. In the second match of the series, Ireland will be looking to sort out their batting woes and find their feet quickly if they are to put up a strong challenge against the World Cup winners.
Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jason Roy, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (C), Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.
Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Kevin O Brien, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Curtis Campher, Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young
As per our ENG vs IRE Dream11 prediction, ENG are favourites to win the match with a strong team on paper.