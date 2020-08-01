ENG Vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 2nd ODI Live

England are all set to face Ireland in the second match of the three-match ODI series. The match between the two teams will be played at the Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday, August 1 at 6:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our ENG vs IRE Dream11 prediction, ENG vs IRE Dream11 team and ENG vs IRE Dream11 top picks.

ENG vs IRE Dream11 prediction and preview

Ireland will be looking to give a much stronger fight this time around after failing to show up in the first ODI. Ireland managed to score just 172 in the first innings, with Curtis Campher leading their charts with an unbeaten 59. David Willey was the star of the show when it came to England’s bowling efforts, picking up five wickets in the contest. The low total was swiftly chased down by England with Sam Billings leading the chase and Eoin Morgan finishing the game with a six. In the second match of the series, Ireland will be looking to sort out their batting woes and find their feet quickly if they are to put up a strong challenge against the World Cup winners.

ENG vs IRE Dream11 prediction: ENG vs IRE Dream11 team

ENG vs IRE Dream11 prediction: ENG vs IRE Dream11 team: ENG

Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jason Roy, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (C), Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

✍️: MATCH REPORT



England wins first ODI despite impressive all-round debut from Curtis Campher.



➡️ https://t.co/EqKyDdIqFA#BackingGreen ☘️🏏



(images courtesy @GettySport) pic.twitter.com/pr6er6D181 — Cricket Ireland (@Irelandcricket) July 30, 2020

ENG vs IRE Dream11 prediction: ENG vs IRE Dream11 team: IRE

Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Kevin O Brien, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Curtis Campher, Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young

ENG vs IRE Dream11 top picks

England: Eoin Morgan, David Willey, Jason Roy

Eoin Morgan, David Willey, Jason Roy Ireland: Curtis Campher, Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine

ENG vs IRE Dream11 team

Batsmen: E Morgan (C), T Banton, J Roy (VC), P Stirling, A Balbernie

E Morgan (C), T Banton, J Roy (VC), P Stirling, A Balbernie All-rounders: M Ali, G Delany

M Ali, G Delany Bowlers: D Willey, B Rankin, AR McBrine

D Willey, B Rankin, AR McBrine Wicketkeeper: J Bairstow

ENG vs IRE Dream11 prediction

As per our ENG vs IRE Dream11 prediction, ENG are favourites to win the match with a strong team on paper.

Note: The ENG vs IRE Dream11 prediction, ENG vs IRE Dream11 top picks and ENG vs IRE Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ENG vs IRE Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Courtesy: instagram/ireland_cricket, twitter/irelandcricket