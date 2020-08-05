ENG Vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks And All 1st Test Match Info

England is all set to face Pakistan in the first match of the three-match Test series. The match between both the teams will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday, August 5 at 3:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction, ENG vs PAK Dream11 team and ENG vs PAK Dream11 top picks.

ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction and preview

England come into the series on the back of a Test series victory against West Indies, where they came back from behind to win the series 2-1. Pakistan, on the other hand, have only had the luxury of net sessions and intra-squad matches ahead of the series, having last played a Test match in February. The England vs Pakistan series looks set to be a highly entertaining one, as has historically been the case. With both teams having prepared optimally ahead of the series, some great Test match cricket can be expected out of the matches.

Babar Azam in his last seven Test innings:



104, 97, 8, 102*, 60, 100*, 143 🤩



How many 💯s are you expecting the Pakistan star to make during the #ENGvPAK series? pic.twitter.com/unmwg07xfU — ICC (@ICC) August 5, 2020

ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction: ENG vs PAK Dream11 team

ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction: ENG vs PAK Dream11 team: ENG

Dom Sibley, Rory Burns, Joe Root (capt), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran/Chris Woakes, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood/Jofra Archer, James Anderson.

ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction: ENG vs PAK Dream11 team: PAK

Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (capt), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam/Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah

ENG vs PAK Dream11 top picks

Here's our ENG vs PAK Dream11 top picks for the ENG vs PAK Dream11 game

England: Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Stuart Broad

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team

Here's our ENG vs PAK Dream11 top picks for our ENG vs PAK Dream11 team

Captain: Ben Stokes

Vice-Captain: Stuart Broad

Batsmen: Abid Ali, Joe Root, Rory Burns, Ollie Pope, Babar Azam

All-rounders: Ben Stokes

Bowlers: James Anderson, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Stuart Broad

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction

As per our ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction, ENG are favourites to win the match with a strong team on paper.

Note: The ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction, ENG vs PAK Dream11 top picks and ENG vs PAK Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Courtesy: instagram/englandcricket, instagram/therealpcb