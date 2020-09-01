ENG Vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Preview, Top Picks For 3rd T20I

England will lock horns with Pakistan in the third and final T20I of the three-match series at the Old Trafford on Tuesday, September 1. The ENG vs PAK live match will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester. The ENG vs PAK live match will commence at 10:30 PM (IST). Here is a look at our ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction, ENG vs PAK Dream11 team and ENG vs PAK playing 11.

ENG vs PAK live: ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction and preview

England thumped Pakistan in a high-scoring game that witnessed hitting of the highest quality from both sides. The hosts comprehensively chased down a massive target of 195 with five balls to spare and took an unassailable 1-0 lead after the first game was called off due to unremitting rains. Both teams have everything to play for in this ENG vs PAK live match. While England will look to win the series 2-0 and take the momentum forward in the upcoming series against Australia, Pakistan will play to draw the series and find some solace after their 0-1 defeat in the Test series.

ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction: Likely ENG vs PAK playing 11s

ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction: ENG vs PAK playing 11: England

Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow (Wicketkeeper), Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction: ENG vs PAK playing 11: Pakistan

Babar Azam (Captain), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Rizwan (Wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction: ENG vs PAK top picks

Eoin Morgan

Babar Azam

Shadab Khan

Adil Rashid

ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction: ENG vs PAK Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Jonny Bairstow (Captain)

Batsmen: Tom Banton, Eoin Morgan, Babar Azam (Vice-captain), Mohammad Hafeez

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Moeen Ali, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Haris Rauf

ENG vs PAK match prediction

As per our ENG vs PAK match prediction, England will be favourites to win the ENG vs PAK live match

Please note that the above ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction, ENG vs PAK Dream11 team and ENG vs PAK top picks are based on our own analysis. The ENG vs PAK Dream11 team and ENG vs PAK match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

IMAGE COURTESY: PCB TWITTER