Virat Kohli Vs Babar Azam: How Does The Dynamic Pakistani Batsman Match Up Statistically?

Pakistan’s limited-overs captain Babar Azam is currently in England, as part of his side’s ongoing Test campaign against the hosts. The top-order batsman made his international debut in 2015 as a 21-year-old. For his consistent run-scoring abilities at the top of the order across formats, Babar Azam has garnered much recognition from the cricketing fraternity, with several experts and former cricketers comparing his batsmanship to that of Indian captain and batting maverick Virat Kohli.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Centuries: No Ton In 20 Innings Across Formats For First Time Since 2017

Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam: A statistical analysis

During the opening England vs Pakistan 2020 Test at Old Trafford, Babar Azam struck a fluent 69 against the likes of James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer in testing conditions. His innings, coupled with years of consistently stockpiling runs, earned him much praise from England’s cricketer-turned-commentator Nasser Hussain. The former England captain said that Azam is “young, elegant and has all the swagger” and belongs to an elite batting category which includes Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson and Steve Smith. Former Pakistani cricketers Saqlain Mushtaq and Younis Khan have also spoken out in similar veins with ex-speedster Shoaib Akhtar saying that both Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are “classic players”.

All the adulation and admiration begs a question? How does Babar Azam statistically hold up to his Indian counterpart? Here is a look at a statistical roundup between the two cricketers across all international formats.

Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam in Tests

Virat Kohli has played 86 Tests since his debut in 2011 to aggregate 7,240 runs. He has maintained an average of 53.62 and scored 27 centuries and 22 fifties in the process.

Babar Azam, on the other hand, has scored 1,924 runs with five tons and 14 half-centuries in 27 matches. While the Pakistani has played less than thrice the matches Virat Kohli, he has maintained a much lower average than the Indian captain. In comparison to Kohli’s 53.62, Azam holds an average of 44.74.

Also Read | England Vs Pakistan 2020: Mickey Arthur Missed By Pakistan Fans After Encouraging Tweet

Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam in ODIs

Virat Kohli’s ODI stats composes of some staggering numbers. With 43 tons (and 58 fifties), he is on the verge of eclipsing batting icon Sachin Tendulkar’s century tally. As of now, he has stacked up 11,867 runs in 248 matches at an average of 59.33. He also holds the record of being the fastest batsman in the world to scale the 10,000 and 11,000-run mark in the format, reaching the milestones in 205 and 222 innings respectively.

Babar Azam, while statistically far behind, is currently on the right track to match his Indian rival’s success. Much like Kohli, Azam also averages 50-plus (54.17 to be exact) and has enjoyed an astounding start to his white-ball career. In 74 matches, he has accumulated 3,359 runs with 11 centuries and 15 half-centuries.

Also Read | Nasser Hussain Trolled By Netizens For Prematurely Comparing Babar Azam With Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam in T20Is

With 2,794 runs in 82 matches (76 innings), Virat Kohli is currently the leading T20I run-scorer in world cricket. He is yet to register a century in the format but he has recorded 24 fifties in his T20I inventory. Virat Kohli averages 50.80 in the shortest form of the game and is the only cricketer in the world to hold a 50-plus average in all three formats.

Babar Azam’s T20I stats are almost identical to Virat Kohli’s, as he averages 50.72, just slightly below the Indian captain. In half the innings (38), Azam has scored 1,471 runs with 13 half-centuries. He did come close to reaching the three-figure mark once with an unbeaten 97.

Also Read | England Vs Pakistan 2020: Michael Vaughan Trolled By Indian Fans Online For Pro-Pak Tweet

England vs Pakistan 2020: ENG vs PAK live streaming

Babar Azam is currently in Pakistan’s playing XI for their ongoing second Test against England at Southampton. The ENG vs PAK live streaming in India is available to viewers on Sony LIV. But fans can also enjoy the scores of the ENG vs PAK live in India by logging onto FanCode. The ENG vs PAK live streaming in India telecast would also be available on Sony SIX. Apart from the Sony Network, the ENG vs PAK live streaming will be available on Airtel TV and Jio TV. The England vs Pakistan 2020 action commences on match days at 3:30 PM IST.

Image credits: Official Twitter accounts of BCCI and ICC