ENG Vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks And All 3rd Test Match Info

England will take on Pakistan in the third and final Test match of the three-match series, which will be played at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Friday, August 21. Day 1 of the third Test will commence at 3:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction, ENG vs PAK Dream11 team and ENG vs PAK Dream11 top picks.

ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction and preview

The ongoing Test series is well-poised with England leading the series 1-0 after winning the 1st Test. Pakistan dominated the 1st test to come close to victory but England fought back thanks to a superb show from wicket-keeper Jos Buttler and all-rounder Chris Woakes to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Pakistan team training session on the eve of the third Test against England at Ageas Bowl, Southampton. #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/ZlChkqtPZS — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 20, 2020

The second Test ended in a draw due to rain interruptions, with only 144.3 overs were possible over the course of five days. The 3rd Test match gives England another chance to wrap up the series 2-0, while Pakistan will look to level the series after giving some tough competition to the home team.

We have named an unchanged 14-strong squad for our final #raisethebat Test of the summer starting tomorrow against Pakistan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/21zaKOZI8b — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 20, 2020

ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction: ENG vs PAK team news

England will miss the services of Ben Stokes after the star all-rounder went to New Zealand to be with his family. Jofra Archer is expected to make a return to the side.

ENG vs PAK Dream11 top picks

Babar Azam

Chris Woakes

Jos Buttler

Yasir Shah

ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction: ENG vs PAK Dream11 team playing XI

ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction: ENG probable playing XI

Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root (c), Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Sam Curran,Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction: PAK probable playing XI

Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (c), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

ENG vs PAK Dream11 team

Wicket-keeper: Jos Buttler (VC)

Batsmen: Babar Azam (C), Shan Masood, Joe Root, Dominic Sibley

All-Rounders: Chris Woakes, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer

ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction

As per our ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction, ENG are favourites to win the match.

Note: The ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction, ENG vs PAK Dream11 top picks and ENG vs PAK Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(COVER IMAGE: PAKISTAN CRICKET / TWITTER)