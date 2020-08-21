'No Better Appreciation': Suresh Raina Thanks PM Modi After Specific Praise For His Career

Former Indian southpaw Suresh Raina thanked PM Modi for his well wishes and appreciation and said that there was nothing better than being loved by the people of India and even more by the Prime Minister, as he responded to PM Modi's emphatic letter to him post his retirement.

Suresh Raina announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, minutes after MS Dhoni announced his, putting an end to a career for the Men in Blue that lasted over a decade. It was later revealed that both Raina & Dhoni had decided earlier that they would retire on August 15 and did so after uniting in Chennai.

In his letter to the southpaw, PM Modi hailed Suresh Raina's fighting spirit and pointed out that he was too young to retire from cricket. Acknowledging his contributions on the field, PM Modi noted that Suresh Raina was a fine batsman, a very useful bowler and a cricketer with exemplary fielding skills.

"Some of the best catches in recent international cricket have you distinctive imprint. It would take days to count just the number of runs you have saved by your alertness on the field", wrote PM Modi.

Further, PM Modi lauded Suresh Raina for his ability to excel in the shortest format of the game and noted that his promptness and speed were assets for his form in T20s. PM Modi also recounted the crucial role played by Suresh Raina against Australia at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad in the Quarterfinals of the 2011 World Cup and said that most people will miss seeing the southpaw's elegant cover drives.

PM Modi hailed Suresh Raina as an inspiration for the youth and said that the cricketer's fighting spirit motivated the youngsters. PM Modi said that the southpaw was synonymous to team spirt and that he never played for personal glory. PM Modi also noted that Suresh Raina was one of the most animated players on the field to celebrate the fall of an opposition wicket.

Concluding his letter, PM Modi acknowledged Suresh Raina's community service efforts, efforts taken towards women empowerment and Swachh Bharat movement. PM Modo conveyed his best wishes to Suresh Raina's family and wished the southpaw luck for his second innings.

Suresh Raina thanks PM Modi

When we play, we give our blood & sweat for the nation. No better appreciation than being loved by the people of this country and even more by the country’s PM. Thank you @narendramodi ji for your words of appreciation & best wishes. I accept them with gratitude. Jai Hind!🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/l0DIeQSFh5 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 21, 2020

Suresh Raina calls it a day

Moments after MS Dhoni announced his retirement on Saturday, Suresh Raina also made his announcement on Instagram. Sharing a picture with his CSK squad including skipper MS Dhoni, Raina wrote, "It was nothing but lovely playing with you, MS Dhoni. With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you, India. Jai Hind!"

