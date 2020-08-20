ICC's Heartfelt Ode To MS Dhoni's Legacy: 'Someone Who Rallied A Group Of Men To Success'

Honouring former India skipper MS Dhoni, the International Cricket Council [ICC] on Thursday, shared a compilation of the wicketkeeper-batsman's journey as he bid adieu to international cricket. The video which featured Harsha Bhogle and other former cricketers including Ian Bishop, Tom Moody and Shaun Pollock was an ode to Dhoni's 16-year long legacy. The World Cup-winning skipper announced his retirement from limited-overs cricket on August 15 through an Instagram post.

"I call him the people's player & the people's captain. They love MS Dhoni and they have got every right to love MS because he is calm, collected and will be remembered as someone who rallied a group of men to success through a long period of time and played a brand of cricket that was admired and respected by all," said Tom Moody in the video.

Meanwhile, Voice of Indian Cricket Harsha Bhogle remembered Dhoni as the lad who gave hope to the youth of India that small town can achieve big things.

"Dhoni's legacy will be multi-layered and I don't think any one person will be able to form the narrative. To me, two things shall be remembered, the Tamil word that was attributed to him - Thala and the way he led calmly," former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop said.

'The legacy of MS Dhoni'

PM Modi writes to MS Dhoni

PM Modi, in his letter to MS Dhoni, heaped praise on the former skipper and said that he will go down in the history of the game as 'one of the world's batting greats, greatest cricketing captain and the best wicketkeeper the game as ever seen'. Calling MS Dhoni a 'phenomenon', PM Modi said that it would be an injustice to call him just a sportsperson and that he will not be remembered merely for his career-statistics or match-winning roles. PM Modi recounted MS Dhoni's path to glory - a boy from a small town who burst out into the national scene and became an inspiration for millions of Indians. MS Dhoni also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to PM Modi for his 'appreciation and good wishes' after the PM wrote the touching letter.

MS Dhoni's successful cricketing career

MS Dhoni is arguably the best captain in the history of both Indian and world cricket. He is the only captain to win all the ICC events (World T20 2007, ICC Test mace in 2009, 2011 World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy). He has all led the Men In Blue to two Asia Cup triumphs in 2010 and 2016 (T20I format) respectively. MS Dhoni had also led the Men In Blue to a tri-series win Down Under against the then mighty Australians in the 2007/08 season. 'Thala' has been leading the Chennai Super Kings since the inception of the IPL in 2008 and has led them to three IPL as well as two CLT20 titles as well.

