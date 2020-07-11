Eng Vs WI: Indian Doctor Thanks Ben Stokes' Unique Tribute For Him During Test Match

The coronavirus pandemic has wrecked havoc across the world and England has been no different. During these testing times, healthcare workers are the ones who have come to the rescue of people as they put their lives on the line to fight the deadly virus. In order to pay tribute to all the health workers across the country, England cricketers wore jerseys with the names of these people, who have been at the forefront in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

ENg vs WI: Indian origin doctor Vikar Kumar overwhelmed after his name appeared on Ben Stokes' jersey

Each member of England squad was seen wearing the jerseys with names of the health workers during the training sessions ahead of the iconic first Test between England and West Indies, which also marked the return of international cricket. Dr. Vikas Kumar is one of the doctors and he works at the critical care unit of the National Health Service (NHS England) Trust hospital at Darlington in Durham. Kumar’s name was featured on England skipper Ben Stokes’ jersey.

The 35-year old Dr. Vikas Kumar was ecstatic after England's stand-in captain Ben Stokes wore his name on the jersey. According to The Indian Express, Dr. Vikas Kumar said that it was overwhelming to see Ben Stokes and others putting that message out. Kumar said that it has been a tough period for him and his colleagues as the NHS staff have made a lot of sacrifices. He reckoned that this recognition is for the entire medical fraternity, including his doctor friends in India.

Kumar graduated from Delhi University and then got his post-graduate diploma in anaesthesia from Maulana Azad Medical College. In 2019, he shifted to England with his two-year-old son and his beloved wife. Kumar further said that he is a cricket fan and played for his medical college. However, he added that all his family members were into studies. So, he had to become a doctor like his brothers.

The 35-year-old also got a message from Ben Stokes, who thanked him for his relentless efforts in the pandemic situation. Ben Stokes thanked Dr. Kumar for everything he has done throughout this pandemic. He also wished him a happy return to cricket and hoped that he scores as many runs and takes as many wickets as he can.

England vs West Indies live streaming and ENG vs WI live match

