England Vs West Indies Live Streaming: Where To Watch The Test Match In The West Indies?

The international cricket season got underway on Wednesday with the 1st Test of England vs West Indies three-match series. The first day of the England vs West Indies match at the Rose Bowl was shortened by rain as England finished the day at 35/1 after stand-in skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat first. The second day saw West Indies pacer dominating the proceedings with the West Indies skipper and pacer Shanon Gabriel picking 6 and 4 wickets respectively to wrap up the England innings for 204 all out.

Eng vs WI live scores: England vs West Indies Day 2 highlights

Jason Holder ran riot by picking career-best figures of 6/42 as England were bowled out for 204. The Windies now hold the upper hand as they ended Day 2 at 57/1. None of the England batsmen was even able to score a fifty as seven of their batters got out below the score of 20. Besides the 67-run partnership between Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler and a quick cameo of 31 by Dom Bess, English batsmen put up a miserable show.

Eng vs WI live streaming: ENG vs WI live in West Indies

When it comes to the Eng vs WI live streaming, fans can enjoy the ENG vs WI match live in the West Indies on ESPN Caribbean, Sports Max and Flow Sports according to CricketZine. These three channels are the popular cricket broadcasters in the West Indies for international, domestic and T20 leagues. The audience of the Caribbean can tune to these TV channels and their digital platforms (Website and app) for the Eng vs WI live streaming. For live scores related to the Eng vs WI match, fans can check the official England Cricket Twitter page as well.

Eng vs WI match: England vs West Indies squad updates

After the England vs West Indies live in West Indies and Eng vs WI live streaming details, let's take a look at the Eng vs WI live match playing XIs -

Eng vs WI live streaming: England vs West Indies playing XIs

Eng vs WI live streaming: England vs West Indies playing XI: Eng

Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

Eng vs WI live streaming: England vs West Indies playing XI: WI

John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich(w), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.

Eng vs WI live streaming: Eng vs WI live match Day 3 weather report

Like the interruptions in the Eng vs WI match on Day 1 and Day 2, Day 3 is also expected to be cloudy in Southampton. Ahead of the Eng vs WI match, according to AccuWeather, showers are expected later in the day with temperatures hovering around 16-19 degrees Celsius. This is set to impact the Eng vs WI live streaming and give the West Indies more advantage in determining the Eng vs WI live scores by the end of Day 3.

