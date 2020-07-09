England Vs West Indies Live Streaming: Where To Watch The Test Match In USA And Canada?

Cricket fans who had been eager to watch their favourites international cricketers in action finally saw their wishes getting fulfilled with England vs West Indies three-match Test series got underway on Wednesday, July 8. The first Test match of the series is being currently played at the Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium in Southampton. Here are all the details about the ENG vs WI live streaming, ENG vs WI live in USA and Canada, ENG vs WI match details and where to catch the ENG vs WI live scores.

Also Read: England Vs West Indies Live Streaming: Where To Watch The Test Match In Bangladesh?

Eng vs WI match: England vs West Indies Day 1 highlights

The Day 1 of the England vs West Indies 1st Test was curtailed by rain before play got underway. England's stand-in skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat first. England ended the day at 35/1, losing the wicket of Dominic Sibley, who was clean bowled by Shannon Gabriel for a duck.

Also Read: England Vs West Indies Live Streaming: Where To Watch The Test Match In South Africa?

Before the start of the play, both sides took a knee for 30 seconds at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday, July 8. This gesture was made by both the teams in order to show their support to the Black Lives Matter movement. In addition to that, players from both sides also wore Black Lives Matter logos on their shirts.

Also Read: Eng Vs WI: Windies Pacer Shannon Gabriel Proud Of Players 'kneeling' Before Start Of Test

ENG vs WI match: Eng vs WI live in USA

Coming to Eng vs WI live streaming, to watch the Eng vs WI live in USA, one can on Willow TV according to CricketZine. One can watch the Eng vs WI live in USA will be available at 6:00 AM EST. The Eng vs WI live streaming will not be available on any platform in the country. For live scores related to the Eng vs WI match, fans can check the official England Cricket Twitter page as well.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Excited For Eng Vs WI Test Series, Fans Want Him To Return Soon Instead

ENG vs WI match: Eng vs WI live in Canada

Fans can watch Eng vs WI live in Canada on ATN Cricket Plus (Asian Television Network) according to CricketZine. The Eng vs WI live streaming will be at 6:00 AM local time. The Eng vs WI live streaming will not be available on any platform in the country.

Eng vs WI match: England vs West Indies squad updates

After the Eng vs WI live in USA, Eng vs WI live in Canada and Eng vs WI live streaming details, let's take a look at Eng vs WI live match playing XIs -

Eng vs WI live streaming: England vs West Indies playing XIs

Eng vs WI live streaming: England vs West Indies playing XI: Eng

Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

Eng vs WI live streaming: England vs West Indies playing XI: WI

John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich(w), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.

(IMAGE: ENGLAND CRICKET / TWITTER)