England Vs West Indies Live Streaming: Where To Watch The Test Match In Bangladesh?

The international cricket season got underway on Wednesday with the 1st Test of England vs West Indies three-match series. The first day of the England vs West Indies match at the Rose Bowl was shortened by rain as England finished the day at 35/1 after stand-in skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat first.

England vs West Indies Day 1 highlights

Coming to the England vs West Indies Day 1 highlights, only 17.4 overs were bowled as rain, bad light and a wet outfield interfered during the course of play throughout the day. England only lost the wicket of Dominic Sibley, who was dismissed for a duck by West Indies pacer Shannon Gabriel.

ENG vs WI live in Bangladesh

When it comes to the Eng vs WI live streaming, fans can enjoy ENG vs WI live in Bangladesh on Gazi TV according to CricketZine. Gazi TV, which is officially known as GTV, is a Bengali language digital cable television. The Eng vs WI live streaming will be at 4:30 PM local time. The Eng vs WI live streaming will not be available on any platform in the country. For live scores related to the Eng vs WI match, fans can check the official England Cricket Twitter page as well.

England vs West Indies squad updates

England vs West Indies playing XIs

England vs West Indies playing XIs

England playing XI

Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

West Indies playing XI

John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich(w), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.

Day 2 weather report

Like the interruptions in the Eng vs WI match on Day 1, Day 2 is also expected to be cloudy in Southampton. Ahead of the Eng vs WI match, according to AccuWeather, showers are expected later in the day with temperatures hovering around 16-19 degrees Celsius. This is set to impact the Eng vs WI live streaming and give the West Indies more advantage in determining the Eng vs WI live scores by the end of Day 2.

