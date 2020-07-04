England Announce 13-man Squad For 1st Test Against West Indies From July 8, Stokes To Lead

With just four days remaining to international cricket's resumption, England has announced a 13-man squad for the first Test of the 'Raise the Bat' series against the West Indies. Apart from the 13-man squad, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced nine reserve players. Ben Stokes will be England's 81st Test skipper leading the Lions at the Ageas Bowl from July 8 for the first Test as Joe Root misses out due to the birth of his second child.

Root will be back in time for the second test at the Old Trafford from July 16. However, the skipper will be isolated for seven days before joining the squad back again. The 13-man squad announced on Saturday includes the likes of veteran James Anderson, Stuart Broad compiled with a bunch of youngsters. The West Indies are yet to announce their squad.

READ | England Players To Carry Black Lives Matter Logo On Shirts During Test Series Against WI

Here is England's full squad for the first Test against the Windies:

Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wk), Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood

The Reserves include:

James Bracey, Sam Curran, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, and Olly Stone

⚠️ BREAKING NEWS ⚠️



We have named our squad for the first #raisethebat Test against @windiescricket 👇 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 4, 2020

READ | West Indies To Wear 'Black Lives Matter' Symbol On Test Jerseys During England Tour

England, Windies to carry 'Black Lives Matter' Logo

The English players will join the visitors in raising their voice against racism by sporting the Black Lives Matter logo on their shirts. This comes after the Caribbean cricketers' decision to express their stand and solidarity following the global outrage against racism triggered by George Floyd's death in the USA.

The Black Lives Matter emblem was designed by Alisha Hosannah, the partner of Troy Deeney, professional footballer and captain of Premier League side Watford Football Club. He was contacted by ECB and CWI and permission was granted for the logo to be displayed on the collar according to ICC regulations.

ECB on Thursday while announcing the move stated that the decision was fully supported by the England players led by Test captain Joe Root and stand-in captain for the first Test Ben Stokes. The Black Lives Matter emblem was designed by Alisha Hosannah, the partner of Troy Deeney, professional footballer and captain of Premier League side Watford Football Club. "He was contacted by ECB and CWI and permission was granted for the logo to be displayed on the collar according to ICC regulations," ECB said.

READ | WI Tour Of Eng Named 'Raise The Bat' Series, Players To Sport Key Workers' Names On Shirts

'Raise the Bat' series

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has named the series as 'Raise the Bat' to pay tribute to the key workers combating the pandemic. The national board has also informed that the players will be wearing key workers' names on shirts as a mark of respect. The first test of the series will commence on July 8 at the Ageas Bowl. The second and third test will be played at the Old Trafford subsequently, dates for which are July 16 and July 24. Both the teams are currently playing practice matches.

READ | Archer Reckons 'all Eyes' Will Be On Test Series Against WI, Says, "Teams Will Play Hard"