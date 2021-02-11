England Announces T20I Squad For India; Buttler, Bairstow Back, Joe Root Misses Out

England on Thursday announced its 16-member squad for the five T20 International matches against India. The T20Is will see the return of wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler who had returned home after playing the opening Test against India.

The squad will also welcome star batsman Jonny Bairstow who will be flying to India for the last two Tests at the Motera stadium. As per England's rest-and-rotate policy, Bairstow had been rested for the first two, five-day games of the four-match series.

The squad also welcomes top-ranked T20I batsman Dawid Malan, who according to many, could turn out to be a hot pick at the February 18 IPL auction in Chennai. England all-rounder Sam Curran, who was rested for the Test series is another notable name included in the T20I lineup.

Meanwhile, veteran pacer James Anderson who etched a remarkable spell in the opening Test against India will no longer play white-ball games. Along with him, Stuart Broad will also be rested for the time being. This has opened the slot for fast bowler Jofra Archer to make it to the England squad, with a possibility that he might be rested at some point during the ongoing Test rubber.

England's T20 International matches against India are scheduled in Ahmedabad between March 12 to 20. Thereafter, England will play three one-day internationals (ODIs) on March 23, 26, and 28 respectively to finish their tour. The ODI squad is expected to be announced at a later date.

Full England T20I Squad: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) (captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Sam Billings (Kent), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Tom Curran (Surrey), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), Reece Topley (Surrey), Mark Wood (Durham).

