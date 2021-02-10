Joe Root Net Worth, Salary, House, Personal Life And Top Records Of England's Test Captain

England's Test captain Joe Root has successfully carved a niche for himself as his side's most prominent batsman. While he has been in and out of the T20 team, he has contributed significantly in red-ball cricket, as well as ODI matches. The prolific run-scorer seems to be in scintillating touch currently, and he has showcased exemplary batsmanship in his last three Test matches. Here we take a look at the player's net worth, top records, personal life, and salary.

A look at the Joe Root net worth figure

According to thenetworthportal.com. the Joe Root net worth is estimated to be around $3 million (i.e. approximately ₹22 crore). This figure comprises the salary that he receives from the England and Wales Cricket Board for being an active cricket player. The 30-year-old is also the highest-paid captain in the world and takes home a handsome paycheck of ₹8.15 crore per year. Over the years, the talented cricketer has had associations with a number of brands as well.

Joe Root career stats

The star batsman has featured in 100 Test matches for England and has amassed 8507 runs in the longer format. The batter has 20 centuries to his name, whereas he also has 49 half-centuries. Joe Root has a fabulous average of 50.3 in Test matches. He also has 5,962 runs in 149 ODIs with 16 centuries and 33 half-centuries. When it comes to the shortest format, the batsman has 893 runs.

Top records: Joe Root Test centuries

Root became the first player in the sport's history to score tons in his 98th, 99th, and 100th Tests. No other player has ever managed to achieve the feat. The 30-year-old also became the eighth non-Asian batsman to score three hundreds in three consecutive games in Asia. With 8507 runs, the batsman has the most runs after 100 Test matches in international cricket.

Joe Root wife and Joe Root house information

The 30-year-old tied the knot with girlfriend Carrie Cotterell on December 1, 2018. The couple lives in Yorkshire in a luxurious residence along with their two children. The couple became parents first in 2017 when Carrie Cotterell gave birth to their son Alfred William. They became parents again in July 2020 after the birth of their daughter Isabella.

Image source: Joe Root Instagram

