England Thrash Pakistan At Kuala Lumpur To Go 1-0 Up In The 3-match ODI Series

England Women's Team showed why they are the world champions in the 50-overs format as they overcame Pakistan convincingly at Kuala Lumpur on Monday. The Pakistan team did try to put up a fight but it was not enough on the day.

England beat Pakistan by 75 runs to go 1-0 up

English skipper Heather Knight won the toss and elected to bat first. They were off to a dream start as the opening pair of Danni Wyatt and Tammy Beaumont hit the Pakistani bowlers to all parts of the ground and put on a mammoth 188 runs for the opening stand. Both Wyatt and Beaumont bought up their respective centuries as well. Beaumont (107) and Wyatt (110) laid a solid foundation as the reigning ODI world champions looked set to post a massive total on the board. After Wyatt's dismissal, Beaumont and captain Heather Knight were involved in a 60-run stand for the second wicket. Knight scored 41. However, after both were dismissed, the England innings lost its momentum as the following batters were dismissed for single-digit scores as they were eventually restricted to 284/6 in their 50 overs.

In reply, Pakistan lost their top-order early and were reduced to 39/3. Skipper Bismah Maroof and Umaima Sohail then added 69 runs for the fourth wicket stand. Maroof top-scored with 69 and was ably supported by Sohail (29) and Aliya Riaz who went on to score a 35-ball 39. However, once the Pakistan skipper was dismissed, the team's run chase went wrong as they lost their last four wickets for just six runs and were bundled out for 209 in the 45th over as England registered a 75-run win. Danni Wyatt was adjudged Player of the Match for his splendid performance with the bat.

The three-match ODI series

Having lost the first match, Pakistan will look to bounce back in the next game which will be played on Thursday at the Kinrara Academy Oval. The third and final ODI will be played on Saturday at the same venue.

