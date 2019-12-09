INEXPLICABLE: Kieron Pollard Misjudges Sitter At The Boundary By A Huge Margin

Kieron Pollard did not have to bat as his top-order batsmen did an outstanding job to help the West Indies level the series with eight balls left at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Nonetheless, he was involved in a bizarre incident during the first innings.

Kieron Pollard completely misjudges an easy catch

It happened in the 11th over of the Indian innings which was bowled by Hayden Walsh Jr. On the very first delivery, Walsh had bowled a wrong-un as a well-set Shivam Dube who was dealing in sixes at that moment decided to make the most of that delivery by looking to dispatch the bowler into the stands. However, he did not get the timing right and for a moment, it appeared as if the ball would find Kieron Pollard at the boundary. Surprisingly, Pollard committed a rare mistake as he moved towards his left misjudging the ball completely and what should have been a wicket resulted in a boundary. A gutted Walsh was seen putting his hands on the head in total disbelief. Meanwhile, the Indian dugout stood up for a while to see whether the youngster was going to lose his wicket. They then heaved a sigh of relief after knowing that the catch was dropped as they got back to their respective seats. The video was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle.

West Indies level the series

West Indies staged a comeback as they beat India by eight wickets at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. After electing to bowl first, the hosts were restricted to 170/7 in their 20 overs as young Shivam Dube scored his maiden T20I half-century. In reply, the Windies got off to a flying start as the openers put on 73 runs for the opening stand. Opener Lendl Simmons anchored the West Indian run chase with a 45-ball 67 at a strike rate of almost 150 including four boundaries and four maximums. He was ably supported by wicket-keeper batsman Nicholas Pooran who scored an 18-ball 38 at a strike rate of 211.11 as the visitors leveled the series with nine balls to spare. The third and final T20I which is also the series decider will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

