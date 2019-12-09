Catches Win Matches: Poor Fielding Costs India As Windies Level Series In The 2nd T20I

India who had pulled off an outstanding run chase in Hyderabad on Friday failed in the 2nd T20I against West Indies at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Defending 171, the Men In Blue were involved in some ordinary performance on the field and thereby, lost out on an opportunity to seal the series.

INEXPLICABLE: Kieron Pollard misjudges sitter at the boundary by a huge margin

Two costly drops in an over

Even in the previous match, India had a forgettable day on the field apart from poor bowling as the Windies posted a score in excess of 200. Things were no different in the 2nd match either and as per reports, the inaugural World T20 champions have already dropped six catches in two games. Coming back to the Kerala T20I, two different batsmen were dropped in the same over which was bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The first blunder was committed by Washington Sundar who failed to hold on to an easy one at mid-off as opener Lendl Simmons got a much-needed lifeline. Simmons had got three reprieves against India in the semi-final of the ICC World T20 2016 and he made the most by taking the Caribbeans to their second WT20 final. Even on this occasion, he remained unbeaten. A couple of deliveries later, Rishabh Pant goofed up big time behind the stumps after the ball had taken a big outside edge of Evin Lewis' bat. Pant who had moved to his left grabbed the ball with both hands only to put it down at the very last minute. Lewis went on to score a 35-ball 40 which included three boundaries and equal number of maximums. Here are the videos of those missed chances.

WATCH: Virat Kohli reveals how he took that absolute blinder in the 2nd T20I

West Indies level the series

West Indies staged a comeback as they beat India by eight wickets at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. After electing to bowl first, the hosts were restricted to 170/7 in their 20 overs as young Shivam Dube scored his maiden T20I half-century. In reply, the Windies got off to a flying start as the openers put on 73 runs for the opening stand. Opener Lendl Simmons anchored the West Indian run chase with a 45-ball 67 at a strike rate of almost 150 including four boundaries and four maximums. He was ably supported by wicket-keeper batsman Nicholas Pooran who scored an 18-ball 38 at a strike rate of 211.11 as the visitors leveled the series with nine balls to spare. The third and final T20I which is also the series decider will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

