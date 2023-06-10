'Might Just Backfire': Ricky Ponting Fires Warning For Ben Stokes' England Ahead Of Ashes

Ricky Ponting issued a warning for Ben Stokes and Co. days before The Ashes 2023 series begins. Speaking during the India vs Australia, ICC World Test Championship 2023 final, Ponting highlighted how England’s new aggressive brand of cricket might backfire on them in Ashes 2023. The prestigious five-match Test series between Australia and England is slated to begin on June 16.

“It's been refreshing to see England’s win-at-all-costs mentality, not caring about losing a game or not putting that ahead of trying to win a game. For that fact, I can't wait for the Ashes to start. I'm really intrigued to see what conditions England want to play that style of cricket. Because if they want the flatter wickets with the smaller boundaries, it might just backfire on their bowling group. That's the biggest thing for me,” Ricky Ponting said.

"Don't think it's impossible"

Further explaining why he is not sure about England’s new uber-aggressive approach will work against the mighty Aussie bowling lineup, Ponting said, “I don't think it's impossible, but I think they'll definitely try. The Australian attack have to be ready for it. “I've got a few thoughts on what I'd be doing if I was an Australian fast bowler, if I was talking to the Australian fast bowlers about how to bowl to the England batsmen”.

“I think the way they've played this way for the last couple of years is with this series in mind – they're trying to find a brand of cricket they can play that can win them an Ashes series,” he added. The former Aussie skipper predicted that Josh Hazlewood will recover in time and get a nod for the first Ashes Test, while Cameron Green will be a potential game-changer for Australia.

Ricky Ponting reveal success mantra for Pat Cummins

Concluding his thoughts, the former Aussie skipper mentioned how Cummins can get through the Ashes 2023 if he manages himself well, with Green also taking up the slack. "In series gone by where there hasn’t' been that world class all-rounder to throw the ball to for 15 overs an innings, then it would have been less likely. But I think if Pat manages himself well enough, with Green there to help out, I think the captain can get through.”