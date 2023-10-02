England Cricket Team: 3 Players Who Could Take The ODI World Cup By Storm

As the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 approaches, the cricketing world has its eyes fixed on the formidable England cricket team. They have a star-studded lineup, including some world-class players with the potential to dominate the tournament and bring glory to their nation for the second time in a row. England won their maiden ODI World Cup title in the previous edition thanks to contributions from players such as Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Liam Plunkett, and Mark Wood.

3 things you need to know

England will play their opening match against New Zealand on October 5

England are the defending champions having won the trophy in 2019

Jos Buttler will lead the England team in this year's ODI World Cup

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Michael Vaughan Names His Semi-finalists, Makes A Surprise Pick

England cricket team: 3 players to watch out for in ODI World Cup 2023

Jos Buttler - The Captain Leading from the Front

Jos Buttler, the captain of the England cricket team, is not just a leader but also a powerhouse of talent. His explosive batting style and ability to clear the boundary ropes with ease makes him a force to be reckoned with. As a leader, Buttler is known for his cool composure and astute cricketing brain. With the responsibility of captaincy on his shoulders, he will be determined to lead his team to victory this year.

Ben Stokes - The All-Rounder Extraordinaire

Ben Stokes is a cricketing phenomenon. He possesses the ability to change the course of a game with both his batting and bowling. His fierce determination and never-say-die attitude makes him a fan favorite. Stokes is known for his aggressive batting in the middle order and his knack for taking crucial wickets with the ball. He is the X-factor that England need to clinch the World Cup for the second time.

Sam Curran - The Young Sensation

Sam Curran is the rising star of English cricket. Despite his young age, he has already made a name for himself as a dependable all-rounder across all formats. His left-arm swing bowling and aggressive batting lower down the order makes him a valuable asset to the England cricket team. Curran's fearless approach to the game is bound to catch the attention of cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: How Have Indian Batters From Squad Performed In Last 2 Years

Can England repeat 2019 ODI World Cup feat?

The team's opening match against a formidable opponent like New Zealand would be a test of their mettle. But with Jos Buttler's leadership, Ben Stokes' all-round brilliance, and Sam Curran's youthful exuberance, the England cricket team is ready to set the ODI World Cup ablaze. The cricketing world eagerly awaits to see if these players could indeed take the tournament by storm and etch their names in the annals of cricketing history by winning England's second ODI World Cup.

Image: X/ECB