ODI World Cup 2023: Michael Vaughan Names His Semi-finalists, Makes A Surprise Pick

The biggest festival of international cricket is just three days away as the ODI World Cup 2023 is all set to begin from October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. As England and New Zealand will take on each other in the opening match it will be a repeat of the CWC 2019 final. Both teams are firm favourites to win the tournament and have come into the competition with a pretty strong squad.

3 things you need to know

This is the first time that India will solely host the ODI World Cup

India last co-hosted the ODI World Cup in the year 2011

England are the defending champions of the ODI World Cup

Michael Vaughan predicts his four semi-finalists for ODI World Cup 2023

Former English cricket team skipper Michael Vaughan has made an out-of-the-box opinion and left out five-time ODI World Cup champions Australia from his prediction of the four semi-finalists of the 2023 ODI World Cup. As per Vaughan it will India, South Africa, England and Pakistan are the teams who will make it to the semi-finals of the ODI World Cup 2023. Michael Vaughan wrote in his tweet:

Can’t wait for the World Cup to start this week .. My 4 semi finalists will be … England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 South Africa 🇿🇦 India 🇮🇳 Pakistan 🇵🇰 .. #CWC2023 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 2, 2023

Which team is the favourites to win the ODI World Cup 2023?

A total of ten will participate in the 2023 edition of the ODI World Cup which will begin from October 5 in Ahmedabad. Being the hosts of the tournament the Indian team is automatically the favourites to win the tournament. However, Australia and England cannot be left out as on one end Australia is the most successful team in the history of the tournament whereas the English team is the defending champions of the ODI World Cup. Pakistan also has the capability to win the tournament due to their pace of attack. South Africa, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and the Netherlands may look weak on paper but have the potential to pull off an upset.