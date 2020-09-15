England Cricket Set To Cut Whopping 62 Jobs After HUGE ₹948 Crore Loss Due To COVID-19

Much like worldwide cricketing boards, the England and Wales Cricket Board is also bearing the brunt of the economic downfall caused by the ongoing pandemic. Several sports jobs in the UK sports market are now under threat, which even includes jobs from the cricketing fraternity in England. The England and Wales Cricket Board CEO Tom Harrison recently formulated a plan that includes letting go of 62 jobs from within their structure.

Sports jobs in UK sports market: England deals with losses as Covid-19 hits cricket

In an official statement released by the England and Wales Cricket Board themselves, cricket in the country has incurred losses of more than £100 million (approximately ₹948 crore) this year due to the pandemic. The staggering losses come as a surprise because England recently hosted West Indies and Pakistan in back-to-back home series to mark the return of international cricket and are currently in the middle of the England vs Australia 2020 series. Despite hosting international matches, albeit behind closed doors and carrying forward with domestic tournaments like Bob Willis Trophy and Vitality T20 Blast, recent estimates now indicate that the board might end up making losses of up to £200 million (approximately ₹1,900 crore) if the coronavirus crisis continues to sustain next year as well.

Keeping in mind the current economic scenario, Tom Harrison recently proposed a 20 percent reduction in the workforce budget of the England and Wales Cricket Board. According to the website, he said that it would mean removing 62 personnel from England’s cricket structure but explained that the number is largely made up of “existing headcount and a small number of vacant positions.” Harrison added that the England and Wales Cricket Board staff have already been informed about the proposal and a “collective consultation will begin imminently”.

Covid-19 hits cricket: England vs Australia 2020

The Australian team, under the leadership of Aaron Finch, is currently in England for a limited-overs series against the hosts. The England vs Australia 2020 T20I series saw the Eoin Morgan-led side taking the honours by a 2-1 margin. After two matches, the England vs Australia 2020 ODI series is currently tied at 1-1 and the series decider will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester on Wednesday, September 16.

England vs Australia 2020 second ODI highlights, watch video

Image source: ECB Instagram