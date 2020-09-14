England Vs Australia 2020: Aussies Lose 7 Wickets For 23 Runs In Humiliating Defeat; Watch

England managed to pull-out yet another miraculous turnaround as they defeated Australia by 23 runs in the second match of the England vs Australia 2020 ODI series. The hosts remain alive in the three-match series after their bowlers staged an unlikely comeback for the side in a low-scoring encounter at Old Trafford on Sunday. England decided to bat first after winning the toss but could only pile 231 runs with captain Eoin Morgan scoring 42 runs and Joe Root contributing with 39.

Adam Zampa continued his golden form with the ball as he scalped three wickets. Australia looked to be cruising after a 100-run partnership from Aaron Finch and Marnus Labuschagne. Finch was looking set for a big score, but the England bowlers had different plans. Chris Woakes castled the Australian captain's stumps to send him back at 73, sparking a remarkable turnaround.

ALSO READ | Jofra Archer Emulates Stuart Broad For Cracking David Warner Code 7 Times In 10 Matches

England pace-bowlers dominated the night as Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran shared 3 wickets amongst them, which led to an embarrassing batting collapse for the Australian team. England captain Eoin Morgan hailed Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes for their match-winning spells and labelled their efforts as "outstanding" and "unbelievable".Archer was also awarded with the Man-of-the-match award for his spell of 3/34.

ALSO READ | Jofra Archer Racially Abused On Instagram By Troll, Shares Screenshot

England vs Australia 2020 highlights: Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes run through the Aussie batting line-up

You don't want to miss these highlights! An incredible second match of our @RL_Cricket Series 👇#ENGvAUS — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 13, 2020

England vs Australia 2020 3rd ODI: Winner-takes-all match on Wednesday

The England vs Australia 2020 ODI series hangs in balance with both the teams scoring a victory each. This raises the stakes for the final match of the series, which will decide which team will earn the bragging rights post England vs Australia 2020 ODI series. Australia, having lost the T20 series, will look to clinch the 50-overs series to salvage their pride. England have not lost a bilateral series at their home since 2015. Australia hold a chance to end England's dream home run in the format.

ALSO READ | Eng Vs Aus: Jofra Archer Leaves David Warner Shell-shocked With An Absolute 'snorter'

England vs Australia 2020 to cross paths with IPL 2020

Australia and England's players participating in the IPL 2020 are set to play in the first match of KKR and Rajasthan Royals respectively. The England vs Australia 2020 series concludes on September 16, whereas the IPL 2020 commences from September 19. Although franchises are mandated to comply with the SOPs set by the BCCI, players travelling to the UAE after England vs Australia 2020 would have served their designated quarantine period before joining their respective franchise for the IPL 2020 due to being in a similar bio-bubble in England.

ALSO READ | ENG Vs AUS 2nd ODI Live Streaming In India, Prediction, H2h, Pitch And Weather Report

Image Source: Jofra Archer Instagram