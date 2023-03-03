England Cricketer Who Once Said 'Virat Kohli Marry Me' Gets Engaged To Girlfriend

An English cricketer, who once sent out a marriage proposal to Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli, announced her engagement to her long-time girlfriend on Thursday. 31-year-old Danni Wyatt took to her social media handles on Thursday to reveal the exciting development. Wyatt shared a picture with her now fiance Georgie Hodge, where both partners can be seen sharing an intimate moment, while one of them shows off the ring.

Wyatt is widely remembered for proposing marriage to Kohli through Twitter, back in Twitter. “Kholi marry me!!,” the cricketer had tweeted back in 2014. She then met up with the Indian cricketer sometime later, as both cricketers were seen sharing the frame.

Kholi marry me!!! — Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) April 4, 2014

Who is Georgie Hodge?

Wyatt’s fiance Georgie is head of Women's Football at CAA Base & looks after some of the top players currently in the WSL. It is understood that CAA Base is an agency dedicated to nurturing the careers of football players. Sharing the picture on social media, the couple mentioned that they are currently in Cape Town, South Africa.

Danielle Wyatt’s snub from the inaugural Women’s Premier League

Meanwhile, Wyatt previously made headlines a few days back for going unsold at the Women’s Premier League 2023 Auction. She had been a part of the BCCI-organised Women’s T20 Challenge but attracted no bids from teams at the inaugural WPL auction. Wyatt rued not getting a chance to play in the tournament, which is expected to become the biggest T20 league for women across the globe.

As reported earlier, Wyatt spoke about her snub from WPL 2023 ahead of the second semifinal between England and South Africa at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. Speaking to the reporters, Wyat said that she loves playing cricket in India and it was heartbreaking to not be a part of the inaugural WPL season. She came to know about the development ahead of England’s T20 World Cup match against Ireland.

“I was very disappointed, obviously, having been a part of the IPL Exhibition matches and I love playing cricket in India. It's one of the best places to play cricket. So, to not even have one bid was pretty heartbreaking. But that's life. And my focus is purely on this World Cup now and, yeah, the sun still comes up the next day, doesn't it?,” Wyatt told reporters.