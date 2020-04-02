Eoin Morgan Hails Jos Buttler's 'incredible Gesture', Claims 'the Impact That Can Have...'

England's limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan hailed teammate Jos Buttler's gesture to auction his World Cup jersey in order to raise funds to buy new equipment for the NHS as England reels under the impact of the deadly coronavirus. Jos Buttler put up his jersey for auction on E-bay and invited bids for the memorabilia which also consisted of the autographs of the members of the World Cup-winning team. Eoin Morgan was all praise for Buttler's initiative, deeming the act as the need of the hour and called it an 'incredibly kind' gesture.

READ | No Pay Cuts? BCCI Yet To Decide On Salary Deductions For Indian Cricketers: Source

Eoin Morgan heaps praise on Buttler

Talking about the need to donate at such crucial times, Eoin Morgan cited Shane Warne's initiative to auction his Baggy Green cap to donate during the Australian bushfires and said that such acts could have more impact on the lives of people rather than sitting in the trophy cabinet. The England skipper revealed that he was not a fan of retaining the memorabilia, especially when it could be used for a good cause as such. Further, Eoin Morgan said that although there were some, like Justin Langer, who wouldn't part with the memorabilia, he personally believed that the initiative would help people around the world positively and, in Buttler's case, it would help in buying new equipment.

READ | 'Dhoni Finishes Off In Style': Netizens Reminisce 2011 World Cup Glory On 9th Anniversary

Jos Buttler's initiative

I’m going to be auctioning my World Cup Final shirt to raise funds for the Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals charity. Last week they launched an emergency appeal to provide life saving equipment to help those affected during the Covid-19 outbreak. Link to auction in my bio. pic.twitter.com/ODN9JY4pk1 — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) March 31, 2020

READ | Netizens Want Virat Kohli To Roast Kevin Pietersen; Very Excited For Their Lockdown Chat

Ben Stokes slams E-Bay

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has slammed online shopping site eBay for auctioning his replica cricket World Cup shirt. This news comes after his teammate Jos Buttler decided to auction his Cricket World Cup Jersey in order to raise money for the Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals Charity, which last week launched an emergency appeal to provide life-saving equipment for people suffering from coronavirus. Ben Stokes took to Twitter and posted a message to warn his fans over the same.

In a tweet, Ben Stokes said that he has just been made aware of his Cricket World Cup jersey being sold on eBay. He warned people about that and said that that the jersey on auction was not his personal jersey and also that the medal with the shirt was not the World Cup final medal. He said that even though the signature on the jersey is his, the jersey is a replica and not legitimate.

READ | Lewis Of 'Duckworth-Lewis-Stern Method' Cricket Fame Dies, Aged 78