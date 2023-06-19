England Football Coach Gareth Southgate In Awe Of Ben Stokes' BOLD Move In 1st Ashes Test

Why you're reading this: Gareth Southgate, the England football coach, and self-proclaimed cricket enthusiast, has been closely following the Ashes series despite his focus on the ongoing Euro 2024 qualification matches for the national football team. Southgate recently praised England's shift in mindset following the appointment of head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes. The 52-year-old opened up on England's decision to declare on Day 1 of the first Ashes Test.

The first Ashes Test between England and Australia is being played at the Edgbaston in Birmingham

Australia won the previous Ashes series by a thumping margin of 4-0 while playing at home

This is the first Ashes series under the leadership of Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes

Southgate on Stokes' captaincy

In a press conference following England's 4-0 victory over Malta, Southgate expressed his enthusiasm for cricket, acknowledging the exciting nature of the Ashes contest. He highlighted the shift in mindset demonstrated by the England cricket team and praised the quality of both teams, noting that several England players could potentially feature in a World XI.

Referring to the bold decision by England's cricket team to declare their first innings at 393/8 on Day 1, Southgate recognized the significance of the move as an indication of their proactive approach to the series. He acknowledged that the ultimate judgment would be based on the outcome of the match, but viewed the declaration as a reflection of the team's mindset.

“I’m a big cricket fan and it’s something that is hugely exciting to watch at the moment. Their (England) mindset has been a big thing, but they’ve (Australia) also got a lot of world-class players. We’ve got quite a few players I think would get in a World XI. So, the standard is also very good, but there’s definitely been this shift in how they’re playing,” Southgate said in a press conference after England had defeated Malta 4-0.

“I would imagine this is the first team in my lifetime to declare at 393/8 on Day 1. That will be an interesting decision because in the end, people will judge on the outcome as they do, the decisions you make as a coach. But that’s a clue as to the mindset they’re going into the series with,” he added.

Meanwhile, Australia are currently ahead in the game after managing to bowl England out for 273 runs in their second innings. England could take a lead of only 280 despite restricting Australia to 386 runs in the first innings. Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon picked up four wickets each to help Australia get on top of the match. Australia have an entire day left to chase down the target.

