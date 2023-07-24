Explained: Why Australia Will Retain The Ashes Even If England Goes On To Draw The Series?

The fourth Test of the England vs Australia Ashes 2023 series concluded in a draw after rain ransacked the entire final day’s play. The draw meant Australia now head to the final Test of the series at The Oval with a 2-1 series, having already retained the prestigious Ashes urn. England had the last chance at winning the series by clinching a win in Manchester, but the draw brought bad news for the home side.

3 Things You Need To Know

The England cricket team last won the Ashes series in 2015

England picked their only win so far in Ashes 2023 at Headingley

Australia have now retained the Ashes four consecutive times since 2017

ALSO READ | 'Got Out Of Jail...': Ponting Takes A Jibe At Australia As 4th Ashes Test Ends In A Draw

Explained: Aussies retain Ashes irrespective of ENG vs AUS 5th Test’s result

Australia will retain the Ashes even if the ongoing series ends up being a 2-2 draw because the Pat Cummins-led side won the previous edition of the series. This is similar to Australia’s Ashes win in 2019 after the series ended 2-2. Hence, the Manchester weather worked wonders for Australia on Sunday as a draw was all they needed to retain the prestigious urn.

Can Australia close the Ashes 2023 series with a victory?

It would be fair to say that England looked to be the stronger side at Old Trafford. Batting first, Australia got bowled out on 317 runs in the first innings, before the home side notched up a total of 592 runs, riding high on Zak Crawley’s 189 and Jonny Bairstow’s unbeaten 99. In the third innings, Australia were reduced to 214/5, before rain played a spoilsport. In order to close the series with a 3-1 margin, Pat Cummins and co. will have to get over the mistakes they have committed in the third and fourth Tests.

ALSO READ | IND Vs WI 2nd Test Day 5 Live Updates: Team India Inch Closer To Test Series Sweep

Records broken by Australia after retaining the Ashes

This is the third-highest longest unbeaten series for a team in the prestigious Ashes series in the post-war era. Interestingly, the top three unbeaten streaks have been earned by Australia. From 1989 to 2002/03, Australia picked up eight Ashes series victories, while they picked six Ashes series wins from 1958/59 to 1968. Meanwhile, the Aussies have retained the Ashes four successive times since 2017.