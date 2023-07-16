'England Rely Heavily On The Skill...': Chappell On England's Ashes 2023 Campaign So Far

The ongoing Ashes 2023 series in which Australia lead by 2-1 over England has witnessed some exciting cricket from both teams. All three matches so far have gone down to the wire and the fans have also received a lot of entertainment. With just two matches left in the series both the teams will walk on the ground with the intention to win the contest in Manchester.

3 things you need to know

England defeated Australia in the 3rd Ashes 2023 Test by three wickets

Mark Wood was the hero of the match and was adjudged Player of the Match

Wood picked up a total of seven wickets and made 40 runs in the whole match

ALSO READ | U-19 coach requests BCCI to help cricket flourish says Dhoni and Kohli are inspiration

Ian Chappell gives his opinion on England's campaign in Ashes 2023 so far

(English cricket team skipper Ben Stokes during the AUS vs ENG Ashes 2021-22 / Image: AP)

The Ashes 2023 has also witnessed a lot of chatter from both teams and things went pretty intense after the controversial dismissal of English batter Jonny Bairstow in the second Test match at Lord's. Former Australian captain Ian Chappell in his latest column for the ESPNcricinfo wrote about the English cricket team's campaign till now in the Ashes 2023 series and also how they have been dependent on old guns.

ALSO READ | 'Wood is a bit like him...': Australian legend makes an astonishing remark on Mark Wood

England rely heavily on the skill of Stuart Broad and his chokehold on David Warner to spearhead their attack. They belatedly introduced the big-hearted Mark Wood into the series and he proved his worth with a high-speed attack at Headingley. Wood's inclusion highlighted a perennial English failing selection.

Ian Chappell on Jonny Bairstow's sloppy wicketkeeping

Not only did they fail to introduce his threatening pace until the third Test, but they've also chosen a wicketkeeper who is a batter first, in Jonny Bairstow, whose mistakes with the gloves have cost his side dearly

English wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow till now has not been able to fire in the series with the bat and has scored 141 runs from three games at an average of 23.50. His wicketkeeping has also let the team down on many occasions. The fourth Test of the Ashes 2023 series will be played at the Old Trafford ground in Manchester from July 19, 2023.