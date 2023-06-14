'It's Ridiculous': Ian Chappell Hits Out At ECB And Cricket Australia Ahead Of Ashes 2023

Why you're reading this: With just two days left in the Ashes 2023, the cricketing world is all set to witness one of the oldest rivalries of Test cricket. Ahead of the ENG vs AUS Test series players of both teams have started to play mind games with each other which has also heated up the rivalry. Ahead of the first Test match which is scheduled to begin on July 16, 2023, Aussie legend Ian Chappell has criticised the ECB and Cricket Australia over the scheduling of the Ashes 2023.

3 things you should know

The Ashes 2023 is all set to begin from June 16, 2023

The England team will look forward to defeat the Aussies and win the coveted 'urn'

The Aussies are coming off a successful WTC 2023 Final

Ian Chappell lambasts ECB and Cricket Australia

Ahead of the much anticipated Ashes series, Australian legend Ian Chappell has expressed his displeasure with the England Cricket Board and Cricket Australia over the scheduling of the Ashes 2023. Ian Chappell further mentioned that the Ashes 2023 schedule will also prove to be a physical and mental nightmare for the players and adding more players to the squad can prove to be handy for the Australian cricket team.

While speaking to Wide World of Sports Chappell said:

It's ridiculous, the schedule, I mean the schedule has been ridiculous for a long time but it's stupid. No Tests will be played in August so you can imagine how fast they are playing them. It is a nightmare for all players physically and mentally, especially the fast bowlers and I don't think there is any way in the world that the same set of bowlers can get through five Test matches. I think the extra players will come in handy and that is something that will probably suit Australia

The England cricket team on the other hand will be hoping to win the 'urn' yet again after eight years. The team has been performing really well under skipper Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum. The team has drastically changed their approach towards the longest format of the game after Stokes and McCullum took over. England also managed to defeat Pakistan in their own conditions in December 2022. The English attack consists of world-class bowlers like James Anderson and Stuart Broad and they will look foward to put the World Test Champions under stern test.