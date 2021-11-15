England Spinner Adil Rashid Backs Azeem Rafiq's Claims Of Racism By Michael Vaughan

Trouble seems to be mounting upon England's former skipper Michael Vaughan and the county club as leg-spinner Adil Rashid broke his silence on the ongoing Yorkshire Cricket's racism row. Speaking to The Cricketer, England's limited-over spinner Adil Rashid backed Azeem Rafiq's allegation of racism against Michael Vaughan and the cricket club. However, Michael Vaughan has categorically denied the allegations of racism levelled against him.

"I wanted to concentrate as much as possible on my cricket and to avoid distractions to the detriment of the team but I can confirm Azeem Rafiq's recollection of Michael Vaughan's comments to a group of us Asian players," said Adil Rashid.

The 33-years-old leg-spinner also described racism as "a cancer", and said that he will be "happy to support" any further official investigations into Rafiq's claims. "I'm encouraged by the fact that a parliamentary committee seems to be trying to improve the situation, whether that's holding people accountable or getting changes made at an institutional level," added Rashid.

Rashid further stated, "These can only be positive developments. I will of course be more than happy to support any official efforts when the time is right. For now, though, these matters are of an intensely personal nature and I will not be commenting on them further. I ask you to respect my privacy and allow me to focus on my cricket."

It is pertinent to mention that before Rashid, England's all-rounder Moeen Ali had said that the stories about Yorkshire Cricket's racism have not surprised him by any means. England's skipper Joe Root had said that racism has 'fractured our game and torn lives apart.'

All about Yorkshire racism row

Azeem Rafiq had first made the allegations of racism against the club and his former teammates in 2018. However, Yorkshire only acknowledged that a formal inquiry into the matter has been launched in September 2020, after Rafiq went to the press. Earlier this year, Yorkshire released its report and admitted that Rafiq was subjected to racism on several occasions. But on October 28, Yorkshire issued a statement where it refused to accept the report of its internal panel and said, "There is no conduct or action taken by any of its employees, players or Executives that warrants disciplinary action."

The statement caused massive uproar, forcing the ECB to step in and suspend the club from hosting international matches until it can "meet the standards expected of an international venue, ECB member and First Class County."

"It is clear to the Board that YCCC’s handling of the issues raised by Azeem Rafiq is wholly unacceptable and is causing serious damage to the reputation of the game. The ECB find this matter abhorrent and against the spirit of cricket and its values. There is no place for racism or any form of discrimination in cricket and where it is found, swift action must be taken. This matter must be dealt with robustly if the sport is to demonstrate its commitment to truly being a game for everyone," the ECB said in a statement.

The report also resulted in a series of resignations as Roger Hutton, chairman of Yorkshire County Cricket Club, including other board members, stepped down from their respective positions on Friday. Hutton cited the unwillingness of board members to apologise for the racism allegations made against the club as the reason for his resignation. He also accused the club of nurturing a culture that refuses to accept change.

"There has been a constant unwillingness from the executive members of the board and senior management at the club to apologize, and to accept that there was racism, and to look forward. For much of my time at the club, I experienced a culture that refuses to accept change or challenge," Hutton said in his statement.

(Image: @T20WorldCup/Michael Vaughan- Instagram/Azeem Rafiq-Instagram)