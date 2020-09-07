Eng Vs Aus 2020: Jos Buttler's 77* That Made Light Work Of Australia's 157; Watch Video

England defeated Australia in the second T20I at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Sunday to clinch the three-match series with a game to go. The star of the match was wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler, who smashed a scintillating half-century to guide his side home. Jos Buttler was well supported by Dawid Malan, who scored a steady 42 off 32 deliveries.

Chasing 158, England got off to a shaky start after Jonny Bairstow was dismissed by Mitchell Starc courtesy an unusual hit wicket dismissal. However, it was Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan, who started rebuilding the English innings as they stitched an 87-run partnership, before the latter was dismissed by Ashton Agar. Jos Buttler was rock solid though, as he kept the scoreboard moving by hitting boundaries regularly.

Jos Buttler, who started England's innings, carried his bat as he hit the winning runs as well. The right-hander hit a massive six to Adam Zampa to seal the deal for the hosts. Jos Buttler scored 77 not out of 54 balls with the help of eight fours and two sixes. Earlier in the day, Australia posted 157 riding on Aaron Finch's 40 and Marcus Stoinis' 35. The focus now shifts to the third T20I where the hosts will look to whitewash the Aussies while the visitors will look to play for their pride on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Jos Buttler being among the runs is good news for the Rajasthan Royals. The explosive batsman is a crucial part of the Rajasthan Royals unit for the upcoming IPL 2020 tournament. Jos Buttler's performances will be key in determining how far the Rajasthan Royals go in the IPL 2020. The IPL 2020 is slated to start on September 19 with the final slated to be played on November 10. Rajasthan Royals who won the inaugural edition of the cash-rich league will look to replicate their heroics in IPL 2020 by winning the coveted trophy. The Rajasthan-based franchise will be led by Steve Smith in the IPL 2020.

