England Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Prediction, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

England will take on Ireland in the 1st ODI of the England vs Ireland three-match ODI series on Thursday, July 30. The ENG vs IRE live match will be played at the Ageas Rose Bowl stadium in Southampton. Eoin Morgan will lead the England side, while Andrew Balbirnie will lead the Ireland team. Here is the details about the ENG vs IRE Indies live streaming, ENG vs IRE live in India details, ENG vs IRE match details and where to catch the ENG vs IRE live scores.

Also Read: Stuart Broad's Fine Outing Against WI Pushes Jasprit Bumrah Down In The ICC Test Rankings

ENG vs IRE live scores: ENG vs WI 1st ODI weather and pitch report

As per AccuWeather, the sun is expected to be out during the England vs Ireland live match on Thursday. Coming to the pitch for England vs Ireland 1st ODI expect the strip to be a neutral wicket and expect both batsmen and bowlers to have their say in the match. The team winning the toss could look to bowl first.

The match will also mark England's first ODI on home soil since their World Cup 2019 final win at Lord's. However, 6 of the members of that team are expected to miss out. Liam Plunkett no longer plays for the team. While Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Jos Buttler will not feature in the match due to the recent Test series against West Indies.

Also Read: Virat Kohli And Co. Unlikely To Have India Training Camp Before IPL 2020: Report

ENG vs IRE live scores: ENG vs IRE live in India and ENG vs IRE live streaming

The ENG vs IRE live in India will be available to viewers on the Sony Sports Network. The ENG vs IRE live streaming would also be available on Sony LIV. The ENG vs IRE live streaming will begin at 6:30 PM IST. For ENG vs IRE live scores, fans can check the official England Cricket and Cricket Ireland Twitter page as well.

Also Read: CSK To Reach Dubai 1st Out Of All IPL Teams, Could Book Chartered Flight For Aug 8: Report

ENG vs IRE live streaming: England vs Ireland playing XI

ENG vs IRE live streaming: England vs Ireland playing XI: ENG

Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jason Roy, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (C), Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

ENG vs IRE live streaming: England vs Ireland playing XI: IRE

Andrew Balbirnie (C), Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, William Porterfield, Harry Tector, Kevin O Brien, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Barry McCarthy, Andy McBrine, Joshua Little, Boyd Rankin.

Also Read: IPL 2020 Set To Pay ₹358 Crore Across 125 Indian Players, ₹197 Crore To Foreigners: Report

(COVER IMAGE: CRICKET IRELAND / TWITTER)