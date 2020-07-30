Stuart Broad's Fine Outing Against WI Pushes Jasprit Bumrah Down In The ICC Test Rankings

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has lost one spot in the latest ICC players rankings, slipping to the 8th position. The loss in the ranking was the result of Indian cricketer, unable to take the field since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jasprit Bumrah has had an impressive Test career so far, picking up 68 wickets from 14 Test matches. Meanwhile, England pacer Stuart Broad was the biggest gainer in rankings following his impressive performance during the recently concluded England vs West Indies 2020 three-match Test series.



Also Read: Stuart Broad Jumps 7 Places To Claim 3rd Spot On ICC Bowler Rankings Post Wisden Victory

Following his 10-wicket haul in the final Test vs West Indies, Stuart Broad jumped seven places to secure the third spot with 823 points on the table. Currently, Stuart Broad is behind Australian pacer Pat Cummins and New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner. Apart from jumping spots in the Test bowlers rankings, Stuart Broad also gained seven places, reaching to the 11th position in the ICC Test all-rounders rankings.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah Not Nominated For Arjuna Awards 2020, Some BCCI Officials Unhappy: Report

Broad career

Coming to the Stuart Broad career stats, the pacer has had a pretty impressive career especially in the longest format of the game. Apart from ending third England vs West Indies Test with a match-haul of 10-67, Stuart Broad also stretched his wickets tally in Test matches to 501 during the course of his four-wicket haul in the second innings. Stuart Broad career stats in the ODI and T20I formats is good as well, as he picked up 178 and 65 wickets from 121 and 56 matches respectivly.

Also Read: Stuart Broad 10-for Leads England To Test Series Win Over West Indies

Broad 500 wickets milestone

Stuart Broad on Wednesday reached the 500 wickets milestone in red-ball cricket during the third and final Test against West Indies at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester. The Broad 500 wickets feat made him the seventh bowler in the history of cricket to achieve the feat. Broad achieved this feat after having dismissed Kraig Brathwaite. The other list bowlers who achieved the 500 wickets mark are Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (709), Anil Kumble (619), James Anderson (589), Glenn McGrath (563) and Courtney Walsh (519)

Also Read: 'It's Hard To Get Past Jasprit Bumrah': Marnus Labuschagne Lauds The Premier Pacer

England vs Ireland ODI series

The England vs Ireland ODI series was originally scheduled in September 2020, but the series was rearranged due to the ongoing global pandemic. All the three England vs Ireland ODI series will be played at the Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton on July 30, August 1 and 4 respectively. All three will be Day-Night matches and will be played behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment.

(COVER IMAGE: ENGLAND CRICKET/ JASPRIT BUMRAH / INSTAGRAM)