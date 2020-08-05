England Vs Pakistan: Wasim Akram Gives Voiceover For Sky Sports Promo In Hindi; Watch

The Pakistan cricket team is currently in England to play three Tests and as many T20Is in August. The series serves as a return of Pakistan players back to the field for international cricket after a four-month hiatus caused by the ongoing coronavirus global pandemic. The England vs Pakistan first Test went underway on Wednesday, August 5 at Old Trafford in Manchester.

England vs Pakistan Broadcasters hype up series with a commercial featuring Wasim Akram

The England vs Pakistan series will be broadcasted live on the Sky Sports Network in the United Kingdom. Just a few days prior to the commencement of the first Test, the broadcasters released a commercial featuring a voice-over from former Pakistani captain Wasim Akram. Interestingly, the legendary pacer gave his voice-over in the Hindi language.

The video begins with Wasim Akram chronicling the fandom of cricket in Pakistan. The focus then shifts to England by saying that the Azhar Ali-led side will be up against a team packed with “stars” in their own line-up. The hard-hitting promo ends with Wasim Akram saying: “Nobody is watching, but everybody is watching”, thus referring to the matches being played behind closed doors in wake of the pandemic.

Wasim Akram headlines England vs Pakistan 2020 series commercial, watch video

ENG vs PAK live streaming

The ENG vs PAK live streaming in India is available to viewers on Sony LIV. But fans can also enjoy the scores of the ENG vs PAK live in India by logging onto FanCode. The ENG vs PAK live in India telecast would also be available on Sony SIX. Apart from the Sony Network, the ENG vs PAK live streaming will be available on Airtel TV and Jio TV. The first England vs Pakistan Test commenced on August 5 at 3:30 PM IST. At the time of publishing, the Pakistani batsmen safely reached 18 without a loss of any wicket in eight overs.

England vs Pakistan 2020: Itinerary of Pakistan’s tour of England

Schedule for England vs Pakistan 2020 three-match Test series:

England vs Pakistan 2020 first Test: August 5-9 at Old Trafford, Manchester

England vs Pakistan 2020 second Test: August 13-17 at Rose Bowl, Southampton

England vs Pakistan 2020 third Test: August 21-25 at Rose Bowl, Southampton

Schedule for England vs Pakistan 2020 three-match T20I series:

England vs Pakistan 2020 first T20I: August 28 at Old Trafford, Manchester

England vs Pakistan 2020 second T20I: August 30 at Old Trafford, Manchester

England vs Pakistan 2020 third T20I: September 1 at Old Trafford, Manchester

