England Vs West Indies Live Streaming: Where To Watch The 2nd Test In South Africa?

England will hope to level the three-match Test series when they face England in second Test match at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday, July 16. Here is all the details about the ENG vs WI live streaming, ENG vs WI live in South Africa, ENG vs WI match details and where to catch the ENG vs WI live scores.

Eng vs WI match: England vs West Indies 2nd Test preview

Following a close four-wicket win over England in the first Test at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, West Indies will be looking to wrap up the series at Old Trafford with a victory in the second Test. England will receive a major boost following the return of their regular skipper Joe Root, who missed the first Test to attend the birth of his second child. With the pitch expected to assist bowlers during the England vs West Indies second Test, pacers from both the sides will be expected to perform well.

Eng vs WI live streaming: ENG vs WI live in South Africa

Fans can enjoy the ENG vs WI live in South Africa on the SuperSport channel. Coming to ENG vs WI live streaming, fans can enjoy the ENG vs WI live in South Africa by log onto SuperSport's digital platforms at 1.00 PM local time for ENG vs WI live streaming, according to CricketZine. For live scores related to Eng vs WI match, fans can check the official England Cricket Twitter page as well.

Eng vs WI match: England vs West Indies squad updates

Apart from the ENG vs WI live in South Africa and Eng vs WI live streaming details, let's take a look at England vs West Indies live match squads -

Eng vs WI match: England vs West Indies squad updates: ENG

Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.

Eng vs WI match: England vs West Indies squad updates: WI

John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (c), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Rahkeem Cornwall, Chemar Holder, Nkrumah Bonner, Raymon Reifer.

Eng vs WI live in South Africa: England vs West Indies pitch and weather report

As per AccuWeather, the weather conditions for England vs West Indies second Test will mostly remain cloudy on Thursday and Friday, while an early shower is expected on Saturday. There is a thunderstorm prediction for Sunday, which will be the fourth day of the on England vs West Indies second Test, while the weather is expected to improve on the final day.

Coming to the pitch for the Eng vs WI match the Manchester pitch is known to offer plenty of swing and movement to seamers, which will certainly help pacers from both the sides. The West Indies seamers will be looking to make the most out of the Manchester track that is well suited to their strengths.

