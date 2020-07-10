ENG Vs WI: Michael Holding Almost Cries In Interview On Day 2 Over Personal Racism Story

Former West Indies cricketer Michael Holding has been extremely vocal about his thoughts on racism. On Thursday, Michael Holding broke down in tears while recalling his own experience with racism a day after his impassioned plea on how to deracinate the peril from society. Michael Holding shed light on the discrimination faced by him and his parents due to their skin colour and revealed that his mother’s family stopped speaking to her because she married a guy who was ‘too dark’.

Eng vs WI: Michael Holding breaks down while recalling a racism story

While speaking to Sky News’ Mark Austin, the West Indies veteran said that he was thinking about his parents when he became emotional on TV. The reporter then asked Michael Holding if he believes whether the 'Black Lives Matter' movement could be the moment when things could start to change across the world. Realistically, the 66-year old opined that it’s going to be a slow process, but he hopes even if it’s a baby step taken at a time, even a snail’s pace, expecting things to change could become a reality. Michael Holding reckoned that he is hoping it will continue in the right direction.

Michael Holding was hopeful of people understanding exactly what he is saying and where he is coming from. He added that he is aged 66 and he has experienced it with himself and other people too. Holding also spoke about the various instances where he faced racism over the years. Talking about an instance, Holding told Austin that once he and his friend were assumed to not be checking in to a hotel together in South Africa just because he is dark and his friend was white. Speaking about the same, Holding said that we laugh about it when not living in that society and sometimes he grimaces in his head and he moves on. However, he added that he cannot keep on laughing, grimacing and moving on.

Eng vs WI: Michael Holding on Black Lives Matter movement

On Wednesday, Michael Holding had delivered a powerful, no-holds-barred message regarding the ongoing ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement as well. Holding’s message was broadcasted by Sky Sports Cricket as match proceedings were delayed by rains at Southampton. The pacer believes that the ongoing movement will help to bring about a change in society and he emphasised about the importance of educating young people about racism.

The former cricketer also said that there is a need for a society that represents and supports people from all different backgrounds. He talked about the importance of honest conversations, opportunities and “people in positions of power”. Michael Holding further spoke about American citizen George Floyd, whose death sparked the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement, by saying that he “burst into tears” while watching his death on an Instagram video.

Eng vs WI: England vs West Indies live streaming and ENG vs WI live match

