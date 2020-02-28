England Women Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Pitch & Weather Report For Women's T20 WC Match

England Women will face Pakistan Women in Match 12 of the Women's T20 World Cup 2020 on Friday, February 28 at Canberra. The EN W vs PK W live match will be beginning at 1:30 PM IST. England Women will be led by Heather Knight while Pakistan Women will be led by Bismah Maroof in the EN W vs PK W live match, Here is every detail that you need to know about the upcoming EN W vs PK W live match including the England Women vs Pakistan Women live streaming update and Women's T20 World Cup live scores.

Women's T20 World Cup - England Women vs Pakistan Women live streaming details: Where to watch EN W vs PK W live match in India?

On television, the EN W vs PK W live match can be watched on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD. England Women vs Pakistan Women live streaming can be done on the Hotstar platform. In the Indian subcontinent, the Women's T20 World Cup live score and updates can be seen on the ICC's website along with Facebook Watch besides the EN W vs PK W live stream online option.

Women's T20 World Cup - England Women vs Pakistan Women live streaming: Pitch and Weather report for EN W vs PK W live match

While there is only one T20I that has been played at the ground, five domestic T20s have been played at the ground out of which three have been won by the team batting first. The average score batting first has been 171 and the highest total at the ground has been 189/6. According to AccuWeather, Canberra will see a high temperature of 26-degree Celcius and a low temperature of 14-degree Celcius. There is a very minor chance of rain during the EN W vs PK W live match.

EN W vs PK W live match: Women's T20 World Cup preview

England Women are currently first in Group B with one win out of two games in the Women's T20 World Cup so far. Their last game was against Thailand Women and they won by 98 runs. Their best batswomen in the game were Heather Knight and Natalie Sciver. Their best bowlers were Anya Shrubsole and Natalie Sciver.

Pakistan Women are currently second in Group B with one win out of one game. Their last game was against West Indies Women and they won by eight wickets. Their best batswomen in the game were Bismah Maroof and Javeria Khan. Their best bowlers in the game were Nida Dar and Diana Baig.

The EN W vs PK W live match can be expected to be won by England Women in the Women's T20 World Cup match prediction.

