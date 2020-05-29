MS Dhoni's Team Meetings Last For How Long? Parthiv Patel Reveals Shock Answer

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni is one of the greatest captains to have graced the sport. MS Dhoni is known for his cool and calm demeanour on the field, which is also cited as one of the reasons behind his success. MS Dhoni is the only captain in world cricket who has won all the three ICC events (T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup & Champions Trophy) as captain. India became a force to be reckoned with under MS Dhoni's captaincy.

Parthiv Patel reveals details about MS Dhoni' team meetings

Time and again, MS Dhoni's teammates have reiterated about the freedom that MS Dhoni gives to the players. He doesn't instruct his players to do things and lets them do their own thing before they run out of options. Parthiv Patel, who played under MS Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings during the first edition of the IPL, has spoken on how MS Dhoni conducts team meetings.

During the watch-along of the first-ever IPL final on Star Sports, Parthiv Patel revealed that MS Dhoni’s team meetings never lasted more than a couple of minutes. Parthiv Patel further revealed that in 2008 IPL final, the CSK team meeting led by MS Dhoni lasted for 2 minutes and added that he is sure it lasted for 2 minutes in 2019 as well, implying that nothing has changed in the stalwart's captaincy even today. He also said MS Dhoni was always clear in what he wanted from his players.

Parthiv Patel pointed out that Dhoni was also set with his team combinations and the role each player had to play in the squad. He also spoke about Rajasthan Royals (RR) saying that their team in the 2008 season played like a group of 11 players. It was never a team of individuals and that is why CSK took them seriously. He said that RR were never the underdogs.

Parthiv Patel said that he learned a lot in 2008 from watching players like Michael Hussey, Stephen Fleming, Matthew Hayden and how they get ready for big matches and what goes into their preparation. Parthiv Patel reckoned that IPL has changed a lot. There are more tactics, analytics and strategies. He added that earlier teams used to aim for 30 to 36 runs in the last 5 overs of batting. Now scoring 50 to 60 runs in the last five overs of the first innings is the new normal.

