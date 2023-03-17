England's WC Winning Captain Issues Warning To Cricket Teams: 'Virat Kohli Is A Threat'

IND vs AUS: Former India captain Virat Kohli seems to regain his lost form in international cricket in the last few matches and has again started to score runs with his bat. Virat was going through a bad phase wherein he was not able to score runs and there was a huge drought of centuries.

Virat now has regained his form and has already had five international centuries in the last six months which included centuries from all formats. Now, former England captain Paul Collingwood has now come to praise the former Indian captain and said that he is a threat to all countries now.

Collingwood said: 'He is back in form and a threat to all countries now'

Collingwood while speaking to ANI said, "He is back in form and a threat to all countries now. He is a class batter who can score run anywhere in any situation."

Virat Kohli recently scored his 28th Test century against Australia in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and ended a three-year drought of centuries in Test cricket. Virat now has 75 international centuries and stands second in the list of batsmen to have the most international centuries. India legend Sachin Tendulkar tops the list of 100 international hundreds.

However, Paul Collingwood also talked about Rishabh Pant and wished for his speedy recovery. "He is the best batsman. The way he plays is awesome and he has the ability to turn around the game, but unfortunately, he isn't part of cricket this time. I would love to see him back on the field...the world (of) cricket needs him badly", Collingwood said.

Virat Kohli will be seen again in action in the first ODI vs Australia which is set to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Indian team will be led by Hardik Pandya in the absence of Rohit Sharma in the 1st ODI whereas Australia will also miss their captain Pat Cummins who has flown back home due to personal reasons. Steve Smith will lead the Australian team in his absence.

The series will also test Team India's preparation for the upcoming ODI World Cup set to happen in India this year's October-November. The Australian team will also test themselves in the Indian conditions and try to prepare for the upcoming World Cup.