English County Championship MID Vs HAM Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report

Middlesex will take on Hampshire in the South Group match of the English County Championship Trophy, which will be known as the Bob Willis Trophy, on Saturday, August 8, 2020, to Tuesday, August 11, 2020. The tournament is a special one-off red-ball competition that is separate to the regular English County Championship, after the premier domestic competition was cancelled amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's the MID vs HAM live streaming details, how to watch MID vs HAM live in India and the MID vs HAM live scores.

MID vs HAM live streaming: English County Championship trophy preview

Middlesex started their English County Championship Trophy campaign on a positive note, registering a comfortable victory over Surrey. Middlesex won the game by a whopping 190-run margin, on the back of Nick Gubbins' scintillating hundred and Tim Murtagh's eight-wicket haul in the match. Hampshire, on the hand, succumbed to a 94-run defeat in their opening game against Sussex. In a low-scoring game, none of the batsmen made a telling contribution as Hampshire slipped to defeat.

Tomorrow at @radlettcc, we are #BackAtTheCrease 🏏



It’s been a long wait, but at 11am, our first home game of the Bob Willis Trophy gets underway 🙌🏼



Make sure you’re with us, supporting us, on our new & enhanced live stream, available on the Middlesex website 👌🏼#OneMiddlesex pic.twitter.com/N5tIhA8Ncv — Middlesex Cricket (@Middlesex_CCC) August 7, 2020

MID vs HAM live streaming: Pitch and weather report

According to Accuweather, the skies are sunny with temperatures reaching highs of 32 degrees Celsius are expected on Day 1. However, there is a chance of thunderstorms and showers on Day 3 and 4. The overcast conditions are likely to favour the pacers and could trouble the batsmen with some late swing. Another low-scoring match is on the cards when these two sides meet at Brunton Memorial Ground, Radlett. However, as Gubbins' showcased in the last game, batsmen can be in for a long haul if they survive the opening burst from the pacers.

English County Championship: How to watch MID vs HAM live in India?

There is no official telecast of the English County Championship trophy in India. However, fans can watch the MID vs HAM live in India on the official websites of Middlesex and Hampshire. Along with the MID vs HAM live streaming, the websites and the social media accounts will also provide with the MID vs HAM live scores and in-match highlights. Jio TV subscribers in India can catch the MID vs HAM live streaming on Jio Cricket English. The match starts on Saturday, August 8 at 3:30 PM IST.

English County Championship: MID vs HAM prediction

Hampshire are against the odds when they take the field against Middlesex at Brunton Memorial Ground, Radlett. They are further set back by the unavailability of James Vince and Liam Sawson, due to their national team commitments. Middlesex are likely to make it two wins in two as the visitors look really thin on paper and would need something extraordinary to upset the odds.

(Image Courtesy: Middlesex, Hampshire Twitter)