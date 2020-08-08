Malaysian T10 Bash WW Vs NS Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Western Warriors are all set to take on the Northern Strikers in Day 2 of the Malaysian T10 Bash on Saturday, August 8. The match will be the second game of the day and will begin at 11:10 AM at the Kinrara Academy Oval. Here's a look at the WW vs NS live streaming details, Malaysian T10 Bash live streaming, how to watch Malaysian T10 Bash live in India and the Mayasina T10 Bash live scores.

WW vs NS live streaming: Malaysian T10 Bash preview

The Malaysian T10 Bash marked the return of competitive cricket in the country amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament features four Malaysian teams and will take place from August 7-9, 2020 at the iconic Kinrara Oval Cricket Ground in Puchong Selangor. Western Warriors started off their Malaysian T10 Bash campaign on the worst possible note, going down to the Central Smashers on Friday.

The Warriors batted first and posted 115, which was chased down by the Smashers in the final over of the clash. Northern Strikers also had a similar outing in their opening day fixture, falling eight runs short in their chase 107 against the Southern Hitters. Both teams will look to register their first wins in the competition when they take the field on Saturday.

Players welcome return of cricket with Malaysian T10 Bashhttps://t.co/sufwsOXTE8 pic.twitter.com/ghBTPSUeU7 — Malaysia Cricket (@MalaysiaCricket) August 5, 2020

WW vs NS live streaming: Pitch and weather report

All matches for the Malaysian T10 Bash will be played at Kinrara Oval Cricket Ground in Puchong Selangor. The pitch at the venue is a track suited for batsmen, with short dimensions and fast outfield. Batsmen are likely to make merry when on the pitch and the bowlers are against the odds as witnessed on the opening day of the clash. According to Accuweather, the weather is likely to be sunny and humid, meaning that there will no rains that will interrupt the match.

WW vs NS live streaming: How to watch Malaysian T10 Bash live streaming?

Fans wondering how to watch the Malaysian T10 Bash live in India can watch the WW vs NS live streaming on the Malaysia Cricket Facebook Page and the YouTube channel 'Malaysia Cricket Live'. Fans in the US can watch the Malaysian T10 Bash live streaming on Willow TV's website and mobile application. Viewers can catch the ball-by-ball action on FanCode. For Malaysian T10 Bash live scores, fans can check the social media accounts of Malaysia Cricket.

(Image Courtesy: cricketmalaysia.com)