English T20 Blast SUR Vs KET Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview

Surrey (SUR) will take on Kent Spitfires (KET) in the upcoming second quarterfinal of the ongoing English T20 Blast, officially known as the Vitality T20 Blast. The quarterfinal will be played at the Kennington Oval in London. SUR vs KET live stream is scheduled to commence at 5:30 pm IST on Thursday, October 1. Here is a look at the SUR vs KET live stream details and the schedule of English T20 Blast along with the pitch and weather report for the match.

Also Read | Babar Azam Hits Back At Critics With 114* For Somerset In Vitality T20 Blast; Watch Video

English T20 Blast: Vitality T20 Blast live info

SUR vs KET live stream: English T20 Blast preview

The ongoing English T20 Blast 2020 competition commenced on August 27 and will run till October 3. A total of 18 teams are participating in the tournament, and they are divided into three groups of six each. After a month of group stage English T20 Blast matches, Surrey and Kent Spitfires advanced to the quarterfinal stage by finishing first and third respectively on the South Group points table.

During the group stages, the two teams were pitted against each other twice, with both Surrey and Kent Spitfires winning a game each. The winners of the upcoming quarterfinal will be granted entry into the semifinal, which will be played on Saturday, October 3.

Also Read | Vitality Blast T20: England's New Test Talent Zak Crawley Smashes 54-ball 108; Watch Video

Vitality T20 Blast live: English T20 Blast SUR vs KET squad updates

English T20 Blast’s SUR vs KET live stream: SUR Squad

Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, Rory Burns, Jamie Smith, Gareth Batty, Rikki Clarke, Jamie Overton, Liam Plunkett, Daniel Moriarty, Reece Topley, Matt Dunn, Hashim Amla, Gus Atkinson, Scott Borthwick, Ben Foakes and Jordan Clark.

English T20 Blast’s SUR vs KET live stream: KET Squad

Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Sam Billings, Alex Blake, Jack Leaning, Heino Kuhn, Grant Stewart, Matt Milnes, Fred Klaassen, Imran Qayyum, Jordan Cox, Tim Groenewald, Calum Haggett and Marcus O’ Riordan.

Also Read | English T20 Blast GLO Vs NOR Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview

Vitality T20 Blast live: English T20 Blast SUR vs KET live in India & SUR vs KET live stream details

The telecast of SUR vs KET live in India will not be available. However, fans can still enjoy the SUR vs KET live stream and the entire Vitality T20 Blast live in the country through the ECB's official website. Fans will have to sign up with an account to watch the matches or follow it on the match centre with the videos from all matches, including the SUR vs KET live stream and SUR vs KET live scores. The SUR vs KET live scores and highlights from SUR vs KET live stream will also be made available through the social media pages of English T20 Blast and England Cricket.

English T20 Blast SUR vs KET live stream: Weather report

The weather prediction for the upcoming SUR vs KET match is expected to be cloudy with mild chances of rain. As per AccuWeather, the temperature during the course of the match is expected to hover around 15° Celsius.

English T20 Blast SUR vs KET live stream: Pitch report

The pitch at the Kennington Oval is known to be conducive for pace bowling. Moreover, the average first-innings score here in the previous five completed T20 matches has been 144. Judging by the recent results of the English T20 Blast matches played at the venue, the captain winning the toss is likely to field first.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020 Rajasthan Vs Kolkata: Top Highlights And Stats From Kolkata's Huge Win

Image source: Vitality Blast Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.