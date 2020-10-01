Dream11 IPL 2020 Rajasthan Vs Kolkata: Top Highlights And Stats From Kolkata's Huge Win

Kolkata defeated Rajasthan by 37 runs in Match 12 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Wednesday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. It was Kolkata's young talent that starred in their comprehensive win over Steve Smith's men. The likes of Shubman Gill, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Varun Chakravarthy rose to the occasion as they put in some impressive performances to take their team over the line.

Kolkata posted a competitive total of 174/6 with the help of a 34-ball 47 by Shubman Gill and 23-ball 34 by Eoin Morgan. Nitish Rana and Andre Russell also chipped in with cameos to help their side reach a solid total. In response, Rajasthan's chase never got going as they kept losing wickets regularly. Kolkata's young bowlers Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Varun Chakravarthy were all over Rajasthan batsmen as they made them fight for every run.

Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Varun Chakravarthy all picked two wickets each while Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins and Kuldeep Yadav bagged one apiece. Shivam Mavi was named the 'Player of the Match' for his excellent figures of 2/20 from his four overs. Courtesy of this win, Kolkata, who were at the penultimate position on the Dream11 IPL points table, catapulted to the second place. Let's take a look at all the stats and highlights from the Rajasthan vs Kolkata match.

Shivam Mavi (2/20), Kamlesh Nagarkoti (2/13) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/25) all picked their career-best figures in the Dream11 IPL.

Since the 2019 season, the top three of Rajasthan have scored 61% of the team's runs while the middle and the lower-order scored the rest of the 39%. As a result, with Jos Buttler, Steve Smith and Sanju Samson contributing less than 40 runs, it cost Rajasthan the match dearly.

Teams chasing in Dubai have failed to win a single game in the tournament so far. While four games have been lost by the team batting second, two matches have been tied.

Rajasthan all-rounder Tom Curran was the lone half-centurion in the match who scored 54 off 36 balls. The Englishman also picked up 1/37 in his quota of four overs.

This was Kolkata's first win against Rajasthan in the UAE, having lost in a Super Over game in Abu Dhabi back in 2014.

Meanwhile, according to the Kolkata Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule, the Men in Purple will take on Chennai in Match 16 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Saturday, October 3 in Sharjah. Kolkata's young bowlers Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi and Varun Chakravarthy will have an arduous task to contain the Delhi batsmen at Sharjah's short boundaries. Let's take a look at the Kolkata Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule.

