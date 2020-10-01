Dream11 IPL 2020 Rajasthan Vs Kolkata: Top Highlights And Stats From Kolkata's Huge Win

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Kolkata defeated Rajasthan by 37 runs in Match 12 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Wednesday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. It was Kolkata's young talent that starred in their comprehensive win over Steve Smith's men. The likes of Shubman Gill, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Varun Chakravarthy rose to the occasion as they put in some impressive performances to take their team over the line.
ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Kamlesh Nagarkoti amazes netizens on Twitter with super catch, Riyan Parag wicket: Watch
Kolkata posted a competitive total of 174/6 with the help of a 34-ball 47 by Shubman Gill and 23-ball 34 by Eoin Morgan. Nitish Rana and Andre Russell also chipped in with cameos to help their side reach a solid total. In response, Rajasthan's chase never got going as they kept losing wickets regularly. Kolkata's young bowlers Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Varun Chakravarthy were all over Rajasthan batsmen as they made them fight for every run.
Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Varun Chakravarthy all picked two wickets each while Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins and Kuldeep Yadav bagged one apiece. Shivam Mavi was named the 'Player of the Match' for his excellent figures of 2/20 from his four overs. Courtesy of this win, Kolkata, who were at the penultimate position on the Dream11 IPL points table, catapulted to the second place. Let's take a look at all the stats and highlights from the Rajasthan vs Kolkata match.
ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Punjab vs Mumbai: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma lead H2H stats in close rivalry
ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 13 Punjab vs Mumbai pitch report and weather forecast for Abu Dhabi
Meanwhile, according to the Kolkata Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule, the Men in Purple will take on Chennai in Match 16 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Saturday, October 3 in Sharjah. Kolkata's young bowlers Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi and Varun Chakravarthy will have an arduous task to contain the Delhi batsmen at Sharjah's short boundaries. Let's take a look at the Kolkata Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule.
FIXTURES ALERT! ⚠️— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 6, 2020
Our Knights are ready to take UAE by storm!⚡@IPL #Dream11IPL #HaiTaiyaar pic.twitter.com/isEN4twh8b
ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL points table: Kolkata leap above Rajasthan to 2nd after convincing win
Also Read | IPL 2020 RR Full Squad
Also Read | IPL 2020 RR Schedule
Also Read | IPL 2020 RR Team Preview and SWOT Analysis
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
NOT vs LEI Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vitality T20 Blast live
4 mins ago
FGB vs MSF Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt match preview
8 mins ago
Virender Sehwag likens Kolkata-Rajasthan game to PSL, gives witty advice for Rohit Sharma
13 mins ago
Pakistan National T20 Cup BAL vs SIN live stream, pitch and weather report, full preview
18 mins ago
ECS T10 Frankfurt MSF vs LCO live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report
42 mins ago
SUS vs LAN Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vitality T20 Blast live
59 mins ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points