Vitality Blast T20: England's New Test Talent Zak Crawley Smashes 54-ball 108; Watch Video

England’s Test specialist Zak Crawley recently showed his batting prowess in the shortest form of the game by scoring a match-winning hundred for Kent Spitfires. In a recent South Group match of the ongoing Vitality Blast T20 season, the right-handed batsman notched up the century and helped his side to overhaul Hampshire’s 182-run target with 2.5 overs to spare. For his unbeaten knock, Zak Crawley was fittingly adjudged as the ‘Player of the Match’.
Zak Crawley, who recently scored a well-composed 267 against Pakistan in a Test match, now scored an exhilarating 108* from just 54 balls. On September 14’s Vitality Blast T20 match between Hampshire and Kent Spitfires, Crawley opened the innings for the latter and struck 14 boundaries and two sixes in his match-winning knock. He formed a 121-run second-wicket stand with his English teammate Joe Denly, who played a second fiddle in the partnership with his 38 off 29 balls. The recent Zak Crawley T20 century at Southampton was also his maiden hundred in the format.
After his unbeaten century, Zak Crawley is now expected to take the field for Kent Spitfires in their last South Group game of the tournament on Wednesday, September 16. They will face Middlesex at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury and the action is scheduled to commence at 6:30 PM IST.
The telecast of Vitality Blast live in India will not be available to fans on television but they can still catch Vitality Blast T20 live streaming on the official website of both the teams as well as on their YouTube channels. Fans can also get complete Vitality Blast live in India coverage and the Vitality Blast live scores on the official websites of the respective teams and on the England and Wales Cricket Board website. Furthermore, fans can get Vitality Blast live scores via the social media pages of the tournament.
