English T20 Blast GLO Vs NOR Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Gloucestershire (GLO) are all set to take on Northamptonshire (NOR) in the third quarterfinal of the English T20 Blast 2020. The match will be played at County Ground in Bristol. GLO vs NOR live streaming is slated to begin at 6:30 pm IST on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Here is our GLO vs NOR prediction, info on how to watch the English T20 Blast live in India and where to catch GLO vs NOR live scores.
Both the teams are in a good place heading into this fixture. While Gloucestershire is leading the Central Group points table with a win-loss record of 7-2 in ten matches, Northamptonshire is on the second spot in the group. Northamptonshire has won only five matches and suffered four losses in their past ten matches.
Also Read l English T20 Blast: NOT vs LEI Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vitality T20 Blast live
The English T20 Blast GLO vs NOR match will not be televised live in India, but fans can still catch Vitality T20 Blast live streaming on Northamptonshire and Gloucestershire’s websites and YouTube pages. Fans can get the complete information of the game from the tournament’s official website. The social media accounts (especially Twitter) of the two teams and the tournament will provide live score updates from the match.
Cloud cover is expected during the course of this contest. However, there will be no rain interruptions during the match. The 22-yard strip, despite the cloudy weather, will be decent to bat on but will be very effective for seamers. Therefore, the team winning the toss is likely to look to bowl first.
Also Read l English T20 Blast: SUS vs LAN Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vitality T20 Blast live
Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, James Bracey(w), Ryan Higgins, Graeme van Buuren, Jack Taylor(c), Benny Howell, Tom Smith, David Payne, Josh Shaw, George Hankins, George Scott, Matt Taylor, Ben Charlesworth
Richard Levi, Paul Stirling, Joshua Cobb(c), Adam Rossington(w), Luke Procter, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Tom Taylor, Graeme White, Nathan Buck, Ben Sanderson, Brandon Glover, Tom Sole, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Alex Wakely
Also Read l English T20 Blast: WAS vs WOR Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vitality T20 Blast live
Considering the recent run of form, our GLO vs NOR prediction is that Gloucestershire will come out on top in this contest.
SQUAD NEWS ✌️— Gloucestershire Cricket🏏 (@Gloscricket) September 30, 2020
Your Gloucestershire Quarter-Final squad ahead of tomorrow’s encounter with @NorthantsCCC at the Bristol County Ground 👊#GoGlos💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/o49YuV4kVW
Also Read l English T20 Blast: GLA vs GLO Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vitality T20 Blast live
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
FCD vs SVW Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt game preview
27 mins ago
Robin Uthappa applies saliva on ball during Kolkata game; ICC, Dream11 IPL yet to comment
32 mins ago
BAL Vs SIN Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Pakistan National T20 Cup game preview
39 mins ago
Dream11 IPL 2020 Rajasthan vs Kolkata: Top highlights and stats from Kolkata's huge win
1 hour ago
NOT vs LEI Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vitality T20 Blast live
1 hour ago
FGB vs MSF Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt match preview
1 hour ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points