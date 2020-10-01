English T20 Blast GLO Vs NOR Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview

Gloucestershire (GLO) are all set to take on Northamptonshire (NOR) in the third quarterfinal of the English T20 Blast 2020. The match will be played at County Ground in Bristol. GLO vs NOR live streaming is slated to begin at 6:30 pm IST on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Here is our GLO vs NOR prediction, info on how to watch the English T20 Blast live in India and where to catch GLO vs NOR live scores.

GLO vs NOR live streaming: GLO vs NOR prediction and English T20 Blast preview

Both the teams are in a good place heading into this fixture. While Gloucestershire is leading the Central Group points table with a win-loss record of 7-2 in ten matches, Northamptonshire is on the second spot in the group. Northamptonshire has won only five matches and suffered four losses in their past ten matches.

Vitality T20 Blast live streaming: GLO vs NOR live streaming details and English T20 Blast live in India

The English T20 Blast GLO vs NOR match will not be televised live in India, but fans can still catch Vitality T20 Blast live streaming on Northamptonshire and Gloucestershire’s websites and YouTube pages. Fans can get the complete information of the game from the tournament’s official website. The social media accounts (especially Twitter) of the two teams and the tournament will provide live score updates from the match.

GLO vs NOR live streaming: GLO vs NOR pitch and weather report

Cloud cover is expected during the course of this contest. However, there will be no rain interruptions during the match. The 22-yard strip, despite the cloudy weather, will be decent to bat on but will be very effective for seamers. Therefore, the team winning the toss is likely to look to bowl first.

GLO vs NOR live streaming: Squads for the GLO vs NOR Vitality T20 last match

GLO vs NOR live streaming: Gloucestershire squad

Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, James Bracey(w), Ryan Higgins, Graeme van Buuren, Jack Taylor(c), Benny Howell, Tom Smith, David Payne, Josh Shaw, George Hankins, George Scott, Matt Taylor, Ben Charlesworth

GLO vs NOR live streaming: Northamptonshire squad

Richard Levi, Paul Stirling, Joshua Cobb(c), Adam Rossington(w), Luke Procter, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Tom Taylor, Graeme White, Nathan Buck, Ben Sanderson, Brandon Glover, Tom Sole, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Alex Wakely

GLO vs NOR prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our GLO vs NOR prediction is that Gloucestershire will come out on top in this contest.

SQUAD NEWS ✌️



Your Gloucestershire Quarter-Final squad ahead of tomorrow’s encounter with @NorthantsCCC at the Bristol County Ground 👊#GoGlos💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/o49YuV4kVW — Gloucestershire Cricket🏏 (@Gloscricket) September 30, 2020

