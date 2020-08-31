English Women's 50 Over WS Vs SV Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Western Storm (WS) will take on Southern Vipers (SV) in the league match of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy on Monday, August 31. The WS vs SV match will be played at the County Cricket Ground, in Bristol. The English Women's 50-over match will commence at 3 PM (IST). Here are all the details on how to watch the WS vs SV live streaming and where to catch WS vs SV live scores.

Also Read: WS Vs SV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy Live

WS vs SV live streaming: English Women's 50 Over live and WS vs SV match preview

Both the teams currently occupy top two spots in the south group of the English Women's 50 over points table after winning their opening match comfortably. Western Storm will be hoping for Heather Knight and Georgia Hennessy to continue their fine form from the first match, while Southern Vipers will be relying on Danni Wyatt to continue scoring runs with the bat.

Also Read: Vitality T20 Blast LEI Vs DUR Live Streaming, Where To Watch In India, Pitch Report

English Women's 50 Over: WS vs SV live streaming and WS vs SV live scores

WS vs SV live streaming will be available on the website of the Western Storm. To check the WS vs SV live scores, fans can visit the official Twitter pages of the teams. In fact, all the teams of English Women's 50 Over trophy will be live-streaming their home group matches on their respective websites throughout the competition.

Also Read: IPL 2020: MS Dhoni And Other Most Expensive Indian Players Over The Years

English Women's 50 Over pitch report ahead of WS vs SV live streaming

The pitch will provide equal assistance to both batsmen and bowlers. Pacers will get purchase from the surface but spinners won't be as effective. The team winning the toss would look to bowl first and chase the total.

Also read: SRH's Mohammad Nabi Rocks CPL 2020 Game With 5-wicket Spell In 4 Overs; Watch Video

English Women's 50 Over weather report

Coming to weather for the English Women's 50 Over in Bristol, there will be intermittent clouds according to Accuweather and bowlers will look to take advantage of that.

English Women's 50 Over: WS vs SV live streaming and WS vs SV squads

English Women's 50 Over: WS vs SV live streaming: WS squads

Sophie Luff (c), Heather Knight, Anya Shrubsole, Katie George, Fi Morris, Danielle Gibson, Claire Nicholas, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Hennessy, Nat Wraith, Lauren Filer, Steph Hutchins, Lauren Parfitt, Emily Edgcombe, Niamh Holland, Emma Corney, Abbie Whybrow.

English Women's 50 Over: WS vs SV live streaming: SV squad

Georgia Adams (Captain), Ella McCaughan, Maia Bouchier, Charlie Dean, Paige Scholfield, Carla Rudd, Tara Norris, Providence Cowdrill, Lauren Bell, Emily Windsor, Ariana Dowse, Alice Monaghan, Danni Wyatt, Ella Chandler.

Image Credits: Essex Cricket TV / YouTube