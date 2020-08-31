Vitality T20 Blast LEI Vs DUR Live Streaming, Where To Watch In India, Pitch Report

Leicestershire will face off against Durham in the North Group fixture of the Vitality T20 Blast this week. The match will be played on Monday, August 31, at Headingley, Leeds at 5:30 PM IST. Here's a look at how to watch the English T20 Blast live in India and Vitality T20 Blast live streaming details.

LEI vs DUR live streaming: Vitality T20 Blast preview

Durham will have an upper hand on Leicestershire as they have registered five straight victories over Leicestershire. Leicestershire have featured in two games so far in the Vitality T20 Blast, and both of them were washed out. Durham have lost both their matches. Both the teams are yet to open their account on the points table.

Leicestershire haven't played any cricket in the Vitality T20 Blast so far and will, therefore, be raring to go. Both the teams will look to score an outright win over the other to score their first points of the tournament. Durham's record over their counterparts too will give them the much-needed confidence after two back-to-back defeats.

LEI vs DUR live streaming: Pitch and weather report

Several matches of the Vitality T20 Blast were blighted by rain so far. According to Accuweather, the Leicestershire vs Durham clash will be played under significant cloud cover, but showers are unlikely to disrupt the flow of the game. The Headingley pitch usually offers ample support to fast bowlers. With conditions being overcast for the game, it will assist the bowlers even more.

LEI vs DUR live streaming: How to watch English T20 Blast live in India?

Fans can watch the English T20 Blast live in India on the Star Sports Network. Vitality T20 Blast live streaming will be available on the websites of the respective county cricket teams. LEI vs DUR live streaming will also be available on the YouTube channel of Durham.

For LEI vs DUR live scores, fans can keep tabs on the social media accounts of Leicestershire, Durham, Vitality T20 Blast and the ECB website. The ECB website also will stream the match once the user has signed in, providing in-match highlights and ball-by-ball updates. The match is scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM IST on Monday.

LEI vs DUR live streaming: Probable playing XI

Leicestershire: Colin Ackermann (c), Lewis Hill (wk), Arron Lilley, Harry Dearden, Gareth Delany, Tom Taylor, George Rhodes, Ben Mike, Callum Parkinson, Gavin Griffiths, Will Davis

Durham: Nathan Rimmington (c), Stuart Poynter (wk), Scott Steel, Alex Lees, Graham Clark, David Bedingham, Sean Dickson, Brydon Carse, Paul Coughlin, Liam Trevaskis, Matty Potts

Image Credit: Durham Cricket Instagram