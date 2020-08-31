SRH's Mohammad Nabi Rocks CPL 2020 Game With 5-wicket Spell In 4 Overs; Watch Video

Former Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi is currently in Trinidad and Tobago for the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2020 (CPL 2020) season. The cricketer seems to be enjoying his time with both bat and ball as he has been named ‘Player of the Match’ thrice for St Lucia Zouks already just halfway into the tournament. Mohammad Nabi’s stupendous all-round form calls for some exciting times for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) franchise as the cricketer is expected to take field for the ‘Orange Army’ in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season.

SRH’s all-rounder Mohammad Nabi shines in CPL 2020

On August 27, St Lucia Zouks took on St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the 15th match of the ongoing CPL 2020 season. In what turned out to be a one-sided contest, Mohammad Nabi bowled with his trademark zip to collect a match-winning five-wicket haul for the Zouks. The 35-year-old opened the bowling and bowled his entire quota of four overs to give away just 15 runs.

Veteran SRH all-rounder picked two wickets in his very first over and another two in his second, to reduce St Kitts & Nevis Patriots batting card to a sorry-reading 11-4. Mohammad Nabi then came back in the 17th over of the innings to claim his fifth wicket. His authoritative spell helped his side restrict the Patriots to just 110-9 in their 20 overs. In response, the St Lucia Zouks overhauled their target with five-and-a-half overs to spare and Mohammad Nabi was fittingly adjudged as ‘Player of the Match’.

St Lucia Zouks’ Mohammad Nabi delivers a back-breaking spell in CPL 2020, watch video

David Warner to lead SRH squad for IPL 2020

Mohammad Nabi is now slated to represent the SRH franchise in the upcoming IPL 2020 season. He will play under the leadership of veteran Australian batsman David Warner and will be joined by his national teammate Rashid Khan. Mohammad Nabi will also be joining several new SRH recruits like Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Fabian Allen among others.

SRH squad for IPL 2020: David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Mitchell Marsh, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddarth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, Thangarasu Natarajan and Sandeep Sharma.

