WS Vs SV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy Live

Western Storm (WS) are all set to take on the Southern Vipers (SV) in a league match in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy at the County Ground in Bristol. The match between the two teams will be played on Monday, August 31 at 3 PM IST. Here is a look at our WS vs SV match prediction, WS vs SV Dream11 team and the probable WS vs SV playing 11.

Also Read: SRH's Mohammad Nabi Rocks CPL 2020 Game With 5-wicket Spell In 4 Overs; Watch Video

WS vs SV live: WS vs SV match prediction and preview

The two teams enter the match after winning their previous matches on Saturday. Western Storm overcame South East Stars by 6 wickets, courtesy an unbeaten 91-run knock from opener Heather Knight as well some fine bowling from Georgia Hennessy, who finished the match with figures of 4/31 from just 8.1 overs. The Sophie Luff side will look to carry on their fine form in this match.

Also Read: RCC Vs KLCC Dream11, Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Rome Live

Southern Vipers also displayed a dominating performance by beating the Sunrisers by 7 wickets. Opener Danni Wyatt was the top scorer for her side in the previous match with 66 runs, while Paige Scholfield was the pick of the bowlers with 3 wickets at the expense of just 33 runs.

Also Read: ECS T10 Rome RCC Vs KLCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

WS vs SV Dream11 prediction: WS vs SV Dream11 team, squad list

WS vs SV Dream11 prediction: WS vs SV Dream11 team: WS squad

Sophie Luff (c), Heather Knight, Anya Shrubsole, Katie George, Fi Morris, Danielle Gibson, Claire Nicholas, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Hennessy, Nat Wraith, Lauren Filer, Steph Hutchins, Lauren Parfitt, Emily Edgcombe, Niamh Holland, Emma Corney, Abbie Whybrow.

Also Read: Suresh Raina's Rift With CSK Captain MS Dhoni Could Be Strong Reason For IPL 2020 Exit?

WS vs SV Dream11 prediction: WS vs SV Dream11 team: SV squad

Georgia Adams (Captain), Ella McCaughan, Maia Bouchier, Charlie Dean, Paige Scholfield, Carla Rudd, Tara Norris, Providence Cowdrill, Lauren Bell, Emily Windsor, Ariana Dowse, Alice Monaghan, Danni Wyatt, Ella Chandler.

WS vs SV Dream11 prediction: WS vs SV Dream11 top picks

Heather Knight

Georgia Hennessy

Danni Wyatt

WS vs SV Dream11 prediction: Probable WS vs SV playing 11

WS vs SV Dream11 prediction: WS playing 11

Heather Knight, Fi Morris, Sophie Luff, Natasha Wraith, Georgia Hennessy, Alex Griffiths, Katie George,Alex Griffiths, Anya Shrubsole, Emma Corney, Claire Nicholas

WS vs SV Dream11 prediction: SV playing 11

Georgia Adams, Danni Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Charlotte Dean, Paige Scholfield, Emily Windsor, Ella McCaughan, Carla Rudd, Tara Norris, Lauren Bell, Alice Monaghan

WS vs SV Dream11 team

WS vs SV match prediction

As per our WS vs SV match prediction, WS will ve favourites to win the match.

Please note that the above WS vs SV match prediction, WS vs SV Dream11 team and WS vs SV top picks are based on our own analysis. The WS vs SV Dream11 team and WS vs SV Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credit: Surrey County Cricket Club / YouTube