Eoin Morgan And Wife Blessed With Baby Boy On March 9, Name Him Leo

While the situation around the world is looking gloomy due to coronavirus, England's ODI and T20I captain Eoin Morgan and his wife Tara have a big reason to smile after the couple became parents to a baby boy last week. The news of the same was confirmed on Wednesday by Tara Morgan on her Instagram handle. The Morgans have become the parents for the first time. With no cricket being played currently, Eoin Morgan will look to spend maximum time as he can with his baby.

Eoin Morgan wife Tara Morgan post image of Eoin Morgan son

Tara Morgan took to Instagram to post an adorable picture of the Eoin Morgan son. She also revealed the name of the baby in her post writing 'Leo Louis Oliver Morgan 9th March, 2020'. The news of Eoin Morgan son's birth comes almost nine months after England's ICC World Cup historic triumph at the Lord’s.

Eoin Morgan wife: Here's all you need to know about her

Eoin Morgan wife Tara and he first met in 2010 when the cricketer was helping England take on Australia in the Ashes. Tara comes from Adelaide but is now based in London. She works as a public relations representative for fashion house Burberry. The couple tied the knot back in November 2018 and months after the wedding, Morgan led England to their first-ever World Cup title.

IPL 2020: Eoin Morgan to play for KKR

During the IPL 2020 auction, Eoin Morgan was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for ₹5.25 crore. Eoin Morgan has prior experience of playing in the league, having played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2010 IPL season. From 2011 to 2013, he played for the Kolkata Knight Riders. In 2014, Morgan decided not to enter IPL 2014 but played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2015 and 2016. In the 2017 IPL Auction, he was bought by Kings XI Punjab. He went unsold in IPL 2018 auction and decided not to enter the IPL 2019 auction due to the World Cup. Morgan has played 52 IPL matches in which he has scored 854 runs.

