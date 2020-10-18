IPL 2020: Eoin Morgan Hails Kolkata's Competitive Spirit As They Rattle Hyderabad

A fast and furious Lockie Ferguson produced one of the most incredible bowling performances of this IPL edition to propel Kolkata to a thrilling Super Over win against Hyderabad. Skipper Morgan Eoin felt that the team was competitive and was striving to get wins.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Morgan lauded Ferguson's performance and further hoped that the team can gather up some momentum after this win.

"For Lockie to come in and perform in both phases was outstanding. We've been sort of striving to get wins out of the last couple of games, didn't happen against Mumbai; today we were competitive. It'll all depend on a lot of match-ups, what we think are the right dynamics at the time [the batting order]. Dre went off the field, we thought he was injured. He came back on and said he could bowl. I think he showed a lot of character to get us to the Super Over after not starting well. He's a superstar player for us. Hopefully we can gather up some momentum after this," said Morgan.

Lockie Ferguson adjudged Man of the Match

Ferguson bagged the prized wickets of Kane Williamson and Priyam Garg and then produced a dream delivery to castle Manish Pandey's stumps. The Kiwi speedster has strengthened the Kolkata squad which has been struggling to win matches this season.

Speaking about his performance, Ferguson said that getting David Warner out at the start of the super over was his favourite.

"I think getting David Warner out especially at the start of the super over [was my favourite wicket]. It's great having Morgs at the top off the mark with his calmness and of course I had my plan which was working throughout the game. Look we'll take this win and enjoy tonight, it was a very good win on a tough wicket. It was nice to put the icing on the cake after the batsmen's effort," he said.

